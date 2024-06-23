Protesters disrupt Travelers final round with last group on 18 green

Protesters stormed the 18th green at TPC River Highlands and disrupted the final round of the Travelers Championship.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. ET, just as the final group of Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia arrived on the green and marked their balls. Kim was facing a 10-footer for birdie and a potential playoff with Scheffler, who held a one-shot lead over Kim and had about 26 feet left for his birdie.

CBS announcer Jim Nantz said he saw at least four protesters being detained by police, but not before the protesters set off what appeared to be smoke bombs and dumped white and red powdery substances on the putting surface. Bhatia had to move his mark away from the powder, which had been declared abnormal ground condition.

“They just came flying down the hill, right out of the gallery,” Nantz said.

A video shot by Golfweek‘s David Dusek (the clip was later removed from X) showed five people being led away from the green by police, four of them wearing white T-shirts that read, NO GOLF ON A DEAD PLANET. As the protesters were removed, members of the crowd started chanting, “USA! USA! USA!”

The Associated Press reported that there were six protesters in total.

“I was scared for my life,” Bhatia said. “I didn’t even really know what was happening. All of a sudden, four, five people come out running on the green. Yeah, I mean, it was kind of weird. But thankfully the cops were there and kept us safe, because that’s, you know, that’s just weird stuff. ... I was in shock and my heart rate was high. It got low and then once that kind of happened I was just freaked out.”

Play was delayed about 15 minutes before resuming without further issue.

Earlier in the day, the start of the DP World Tour’s KLM Open in the Netherlands was delayed about two hours because of a group called Extinction Rebellion that blocked the entrance to International Golf Club in protest of the fossil sponsorship of sports. That same group later took credit for the Travelers protest, saying that it was protesting “the worldwide danger of climate breakdown.”

Kim eventually made his birdie putt to force extra holes with Scheffler. That’s when maintenance staff rushed to work at No. 18, raking the bunkers, blowing away the powdery substance and assessing any further damage to the green.

A new hole was cut for the playoff as well.