 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida at Connecticut
Karaban and Reed lift No. 5 UConn to 71-63 win over Texas in Huskies’ final nonconference game
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Missouri
Kirby Moore hired as head football coach at Washington State
BYU v Wisconsin
Tracking every Power 4 head coaching move around college football

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insdier_251212.jpg
SMX team changes; behind the scenes at media day
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida at Connecticut
Karaban and Reed lift No. 5 UConn to 71-63 win over Texas in Huskies’ final nonconference game
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Missouri
Kirby Moore hired as head football coach at Washington State
BYU v Wisconsin
Tracking every Power 4 head coaching move around college football

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insdier_251212.jpg
SMX team changes; behind the scenes at media day
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Curry's eruption not enough in return vs. MIN

December 13, 2025 12:50 AM
Watch Stephen Curry drop 39 points in his return from injury for the Golden State Warriors, which was not enough in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz
nbc_nba_indvsphi_vintageembiid_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid has vintage performance in win vs. IND
nbc_nba_chivscha_konhl_251212.jpg
01:56
HLs: Knueppel, Hornets fall short in Chicago
nbc_nba_clevswsh_mitchellhl_251212.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell lights up Wizards, Cavs win
nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
01:36
Edey out at least four weeks with ankle injury
nbc_roto_walsh_251212.jpg
01:37
Can Walsh stay hot for Celtics going forward?
nbc_roto_porterjr_251212.jpg
01:28
Porter Jr. has been ‘star for the Bucks’ recently
nbc_nba_fanfridaypart2_251212.jpg
04:57
Who has the greatest highlights package ever?
nbc_nba_fanfriday_251212.jpg
09:54
Which young players can be their franchise’s GOAT?
nbc_nba_cupsemifinalspreview_251212.jpg
09:52
NBA Cup semis preview: Can Spurs shock Thunder?
nbc_nba_draftkingssegment_251212.jpg
04:46
Can Flagg, Davis get Mavericks going?
nbc_nba_lastnightgames_251212.jpg
10:00
What does the future hold for Pelicans, Clippers?
nbc_nba_teamxfactors_251212.jpg
08:47
Hart, Castle will be crucial X factors
nbc_roto_magicknicks_251212.jpg
02:12
Expect NYK to cover spread vs. Wagner-less ORL
nbc_roto_spursthunder_251212.jpg
02:02
OKC covering spread vs. SA ‘feels like a gift’
nbc_nba_denvssac_251211.jpg
01:53
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
nbc_nba_lacvshou_251211.jpg
01:58
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
nbc_nba_bosvsmil_251211.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
nbc_nba_porvsnop_251211.jpg
01:55
HLs: High-flying Pelicans soar by Blazers at home
nbc_nba_ogleaguepass_251211.jpg
06:54
Lakers are ‘always a show’ with LeBron, Luka
nbc_nba_ogspurshope_251211.jpg
11:52
How to fit Harper into Spurs’ starting lineup
nbc_nba_jaylenbrownhl_251211.jpg
01:58
HLs: Brown has Celtics back near top of East
nbc_nba_amenhl_251211.jpg
01:52
HLs: Thompson thriving as starter for Rockets
nbc_roto_chet_251211.jpg
01:36
Holmgren’s efficiency boosting fantasy output
nbc_roto_victor_251211.jpg
01:25
Spurs’ Wembanyama aims for Saturday return vs. OKC
nbc_roto_curry_251211v2.jpg
01:25
Steph ‘looking good’ to return Friday for Warriors
nbc_nba_enjoy_surprise_251211.jpg
04:50
Haliburton’s new basketball shoes are ‘fresh’
nbc_nba_enjoy_breakoutplayers_251211.jpg
09:55
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
nbc_nba_enjoy_easterncup_251211.jpg
09:53
Magic ‘dominated for most of the game’ vs. Heat

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_insdier_251212.jpg
32:36
SMX team changes; behind the scenes at media day
nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
02:46
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_qschoolromine_251212.jpg
07:48
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
oly_ssm1500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
nbc_roto_pirates_251212.jpg
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
nbc_roto_reliefpitchers_251212.jpg
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
nbc_roto_bluejays_251212.jpg
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
nbc_golf_recordvod_251212.jpg
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
oly_as_vonnslclookback_finalv2.jpg
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_roto_jacobs_251212.jpg
01:02
Expect Jacobs to have ‘reliable’ outing vs. DEN
nbc_roto_lamb_251212.jpg
01:20
Lamb ‘on a heater’ ahead of tough Vikings matchup
nbc_roto_evans_251212.jpg
01:06
Evans reinserted as No. 1 WR in crowded TB offense
nbc_roto_pitts_251212.jpg
01:20
Can Pitts keep up momentum in fantasy playoffs?
oly_ssm500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
02:16
Stolz sets another track record for 500m gold
nbc_golf_dunhill_251212.jpg
05:06
Chacarra navigating ‘tricky’ weather at Dunhill
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251212.jpg
02:58
Bet on Rivers, Taylor against Seahawks in Week 15
nbc_ffhh_injuries_251212.jpg
09:44
Week 15 key injuries: Jacobs, Lamb, Higgins, Smith
nbc_golf_rominehit_251212.jpg
06:08
Kim battling adversity on and off the golf course
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251212.jpg
08:00
Is Darnold or Goff better QB for fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_waiversV2_251212.jpg
04:32
Pick up Stroud, Rodriguez, Dike, Reed in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_toddbowles_251212.jpg
09:35
Bowles, Evans angry after Buccaneers blow lead
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251212.jpg
04:58
Reed, Franklin, Tracy are solid Week 15 FLEX plays
nbc_dps_falconsbuccaneersrecap_251212.jpg
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
nbc_ffhh_kylepitts_251212.jpg
10:54
Pitts goes off in first round of fantasy playoffs
nbc_dps_heismanandcfb_251212.jpg
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB