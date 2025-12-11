‘12 Days of Scottie presented by Optum’ offers full final rounds of Scheffler’s wins
Published December 11, 2025 08:00 AM
Scheffler 'best player on PGA Tour right now'
Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard break down Scottie Scheffler's monumental run during the PGA Tour's 2025 season, in which he won six tournaments and finished as one of four nominees for Player of the Year.
Scottie Scheffler has 19 PGA Tour wins, and fans can watch full final-round action of them all this holiday season.
That includes both Masters triumphs, this year’s PGA and Open championships, and, as extra stocking stuffers, his gold-medal performance at the 2024 Olympics and a pair of Hero World Challenge victories.
Golf Channel’s “12 Days of Scottie presented by Optum” begins Dec. 22 and runs through the start of the new year. Here’s a look at the programming schedule (click on the tournament to read recaps from each victory):
|DATE
|TIME (EST)
|EVENT
|Dec. 22
|2 p.m.
|2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open
|7 p.m.
|2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Dec. 23
|2 p.m.
|2022 WGC-Match Play
|6 p.m.
|2022 Masters Tournament
|Dec. 24
|2 p.m.
|2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open
|6:30 p.m.
|2023 Players Championship
|Dec. 25
|2 p.m.
|2023 Hero World Challenge
|7 p.m.
|2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Dec. 26
|2 p.m.
|2024 Players Championship
|7 p.m.
|2024 Masters Tournament
|Dec. 27
|2 p.m.
|2024 RBC Heritage
|6:30 p.m.
|2024 Memorial Tournament
|Dec. 28
|2 p.m.
|2024 Travelers Championship
|6:30 p.m.
|2024 Olympic Men’s Competition
|Dec. 29
|2 p.m.
|2024 Tour Championship
|8 p.m.
|2024 Hero World Challenge
|Jan. 2
|2 p.m.
|2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|6 p.m.
|2025 PGA Championship
|Jan. 3
|2 p.m.
|2025 Memorial Tournament
|6 p.m.
|2025 Open Championship
|Jan. 4
|2 p.m.
|2025 BMW Championship
|Jan. 5
|2 p.m.
|2025 Procore Championship