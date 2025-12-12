 Skip navigation
SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Cooper Webb trophy 2.JPG
Cooper Webb: “I truly believe that until the checker flag is waving that it’s never over”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/7bcd5d2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7654x4305+0+400/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2F34%2F17c1b3e74b56aa82c03a3ffcc8b2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251602611
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Day 2 foursomes tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.

oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record

Charley Hull, Michael Brennan and Lexi Thompson, Wyndham Clark shoot record 55s at Grant Thornton

  Associated Press,
  Associated Press
  
Published December 12, 2025 05:00 PM
Henderson: Parity has LPGA 'in a really good spot'
December 11, 2025 04:51 PM
Brooke Henderson joins Golf Central to reflect on getting back in the winners' circle at the CPKC Women's Open in her home country of Canada before sharing why she thinks the parity the LPGA saw in 2025 was 'incredible.'

NAPLES, Fla. — Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark shared the lead Friday with Charley Hull and Michael Brennan, both teams making only three pars in the scramble format as each posted a 17-under 55 to set the scoring record in the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Scoring conditions were ideal at Tiburon Golf Club, and the format allowed for it.

Brennan, who started the year on the PGA Tour of Americas and won the Bank of Utah Championship on an exemption, was filling in for Daniel Berger. Brennan and Hull went 13 straight holes with a birdie or an eagle. They had to settle for pars on the 16th and 18th holes.

“It’s quite funny because actually I was changing my swing last week and I come on Tuesday and I could not even keep the ball on the planet. So I was actually pretty nervous today,” Hull said. “Actually, it worked out pretty well.”

Thompson and Clark made birdie or eagle on nine of the last 10 holes, the only exception coming on the par-3 16th.

Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 - Round One
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Day 2 foursomes tee times, how to watch
Tee times and TV times for the second round of the mixed-team event, which features alternate shot on Saturday in Naples, Florida.

“I feel like we kind of have similar games,” Clark said. “She hits it really far off the tee, and if one of us is in play, we’re significantly past kind of the competitors and we have our advantage there.”

The 55 broke by one the record at the mixed-team event that began three years ago.

They had a two-shot lead over Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak. Rose Zhang and Michael Kim, Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy, and Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup were three behind.

The format shifts to foursomes for Saturday, the most difficult of the formats because only one golf ball is in play as players alternate hitting shots. The final round Sunday is modified fourballs.

Defending champions Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit were 7 under through six holes and played the last seven holes in 5 under. They had a 59 and were four shots behind.