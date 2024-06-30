Akshay Bhatia hits 97-yard drive and still makes par on 13th hole at Rocket Mortgage
Published June 30, 2024 05:21 PM
Tied for the lead in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Akshay Bhatia pulled his tee shot on the par-4 13th dead right, into a tree.
His ball dropped into the rough, 97 yards from where he initially struck it.
This drive from Akshay Bhatia only went 97 yards.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2024
His first missed fairway of the day was a big miss, but he bounced back to save par and remains tied for the lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/J7imP2RbPJ
The left-hander played his second shot 267 yards up the fairway, leaving him 44 yards to the flag. From there, he got up and down for par to remain tied at the top.