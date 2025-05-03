 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic
Angel Reese has rousing return to Baton Rouge in exhibition for Chicago Sky against Brazil
MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt is scratched from start against Rays and replaced by Ryan Yarbrough
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
Cam Fowler sets Blues franchise record for most points in a playoff series by a defenseman

Top Clips

nbc_horse_jaysonwerthintv_250503.jpg
Werth ‘nervous as hell’ for Flying Mohawk at Derby
nbc_horse_longinesdistaffturfmile_250503.jpg
Simply In Front victorious in Distaff Turf Mile
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250503.jpg
Rice gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texas starting lineup: Carson Hocevar wins first career NASCAR Cup pole

  
Published May 3, 2025 01:21 PM

Carson Hocevar was the fastest in practice and followed it by winning his first career Cup pole Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I’m excited to be able to lead my first-ever Cup race to the green,” the 22-year-old Hocevar told Prime after claiming the pole.

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Hocevar led the way with a lap of 191.659 mph around the 1.5-mile speedway.

He also said he was thrilled with getting the No. 1 pit stall for Sunday’s race (green flag scheduled to wave at 3:43 p.m. ET on FS1) in an event likely to have several pit stops. Last year’s race featured 16 cautions and saw some cars that finished in the top 10 pit at least eight times.

This marks back-to-back first-time pole winners in Cup. Zane Smith won his first career pole last weekend at Talladega.

AUTO: APR 06 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Points leader William Byron qualified second Saturday with a lap of 191.564 mph.

Austin Cindric, who won last weekend’s Talladega race, will start third after a lap of 191.523 mph.

“I feel like I left a pole lap out there,” Cindric said. “I sent it into Turn 1 and didn’t quite get to the bottom and didn’t quite maximize my exit. I guess I can be happy with where we are at, but I definitely feel like you want to do it all. We are in a great spot for (Sunday) and should have a good pit stall, so I feel good about where we are at for tomorrow. We will try to go get another one.”

Kyle Larson qualified fourth at 191.421 mph. Hocevar’s teammate at Spire Motorsports, Michael McDowell, will start fifth after a lap of 191.333 mph.

NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Others did not fare as well.

Ryan Blaney will start 24th, marking the third time in the last seven races he’s qualified 24th or worse.

Joey Logano qualified 27th, the second time in the last three races he’s started 27th or worse.

Chase Elliott will start 29th, the third consecutive races he’s started 20th or worse.