How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway: Start time, TV info and weather

Several NASCAR Cup Series streaks at Texas Motor Speedway could be on a collision course over 400 miles on the 1.5-mile oval.

Chevrolet has won four consecutive Cup races at Texas — the track’s longest streak for a manufacturer — with Chase Elliott, Wiliam Byron, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson accounting for the wins.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Elliott, Byron and Larson will be among the favorites again at Texas, where there have been eight different winners in the past eight races dating to the 2019 season. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon also could break that run with a victory.

The last six Cup races on 1.5-mile tracks also have been won by different drivers.

Elliott also is seeking to snap a streak for the second consecutive year, entering the race in a 37-race winless drought in points races (he won The Clash preseason exhibition at Bowman-Gray Stadium in February). Last year, he ended a 42-race winless streak.

There were 16 caution flags in the 400-mile race on April 14, 2024, tying the record set in the Sept. 25, 2022 race that was 500 miles.

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones will be making his 300th Cup start.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:32 p.m. by Shea Whigham from “Misson Impossible – The Final Reckoning.” ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:43 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 12:30 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 2:55 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 3:25 p.m. by USMC Corporal Don Graves, a 100-year-old survivor of Iwo Jima.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered at Texas.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race starting at 3:30 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUndergound — Mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees and winds from the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott held the lead through two overtimes and beat Brad Keselowski and William Byron for his 19th career victory.