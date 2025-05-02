Scottie Scheffler dominating CJ Cup Byron Nelson despite lengthy weather suspension

Inclement weather might have disrupted play Friday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but it did nothing to prevent Scottie Scheffler from taking a commanding lead.

The world No. 1 is six clear of the field — with many yet to begin their second rounds — after playing his final 10 holes in 8 under for a 63.

Scheffler eagled his ninth hole of Round 2 before play was halted because of lightning in the McKinney, Texas, area. The suspension lasted six hours and 15 minutes before Scheffler and the morning wave were able to return to the course at 5 p.m. EDT.

At the time, Scheffler led by two shots. After opening in 10-under 61 Thursday, he remained on that number following eight straight pars to begin the second round. He then eagled the par-5 18th, his ninth hole of the day, hitting his second shot from 233 yards to 10 feet. The horn sounded minutes later.

Standing at 12 under upon the restart, Scheffler resumed his scoring ways at TPC Craig Ranch, making birdie on Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 9. That put him at 18 under, six clear of Sam Stevens, who posted 65 and, at the time, was three removed from third place.

Scheffler’s 124 total is one shot off the PGA Tour’s opening 36-hole record (Justin Thomas, 2017 Sony Open). After winning seven Tour events (and Olympic gold) last year, Scheffler is seeking his first victory in 2025. The Dallas resident is also looking for his first win in his hometown event, having skipped it last year because of the birth of his son.

Because of the lengthy suspension, many from the late wave won’t commence their second rounds until Saturday morning.