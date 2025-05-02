 Skip navigation
Second round suspended right after Scottie Scheffler makes eagle at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

  
Published May 2, 2025 10:59 AM

Minutes after Scottie Scheffler eagled his ninth hole in Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, play was suspended because of lightning in the area.

Scheffler, who led after an opening, 10-under 61, was stuck on that number following eight pars to begin his second round at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. He then hit his second shot from 233 yards on the par-5 18th — his ninth — to 10 feet and converted the putt.

The horn blew at 10:46 a.m. EDT. Just before it did, the world No. 1 moved to 12 under, two shots clear of Jhonattan Vegas who was 2 under on the day through seven holes.

Jordan Spieth, playing alongside Scheffler, was also 2 under on his round and in a tie for 43rd at 4 under for the tournament.