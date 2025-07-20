What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Scottie Scheffler has taken golf to a level not seen since Tiger Woods. The latest evidence was his four-shot win at The Open at Royal Portrush on Sunday to earn a fourth major title.

Here’s what Scheffler’s rivals are saying about him:

Xander Schauffele

“He’s doing some Tiger-like stuff.”

Shane Lowry

“If Scottie’s feet stayed stable and his swing looked like Adam Scott’s, we’d be talking about him in the same words as Tiger Woods. I just think because it doesn’t look so perfect, we don’t talk about him like that. I think he’s just incredible to watch.”

Rory McIlroy

“In a historical context, you could argue that there’s only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run, the one that Scottie’s been on here for the last 24 to 36 months. Incredibly impressive.”

Jordan Spieth

“He doesn’t care to be a superstar. He’s not transcending the game like Tiger did. He’s not bringing it to a non-golf audience necessarily. He doesn’t want to go do the stuff that a lot of us go do, corporately, anything like that. He just wants to get away from the game and separate the two because I know that ... he felt it was too much, that he was taking it with him. I think it’s more so the difference in personality from any other superstar that you’ve seen in the modern era and maybe in any sport. I don’t think anybody is like him.”

Harris English

“There’s no stat that he’s bad in. It’s like, how do you beat this guy?”

Tommy Fleetwood

“If he keeps going the way he is, we’re all going to look back and talk about him in the same breath as some of the all-time greats, and he’s played in our generation.”

Bryson DeChambeau

“For him, I think it’s more important to take care of his family, which he’s done a great job and tremendous job of balancing the two, being the best golfer in the world and being a family man.”