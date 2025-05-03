 Skip navigation
Davis Riley assessed two-stroke penalty for improperly using distance-measuring device

  
Published May 3, 2025 10:43 AM

Davis Riley, fighting to make the cut in the weather-delayed second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, called a penalty on himself Saturday.

Riley self-reported that he used the slope feature on his distance-measuring device on the par-3 17th, his eighth hole of the round, which spilled over following a 6-hour weather suspension Friday.

Distance-measuring devices have been experimentally added to PGA Tour events since the Masters but use of the slope feature is not allowed.

Riley was assessed a two-stroke penalty and dropped from inside the projected cut line, at 5 under, to one back. He got on the number with a birdie at the next hole but gave it back with a bogey at No. 3, his 12th.

Riley is currently 89th in the FedExCup standings.