Top News

DiJonai Carrington
WNBA-leading Lynx acquire DiJonai Carrington from Wings for 2 players and a draft pick
Loretta Lynns 2025 Women Day 5 Lachlan Turner.jpg
Lachlan Turner sweeps Women’s division for first Loretta Lynn’s title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics
Diamondbacks beat Athletics 7-2 to end six-game losing streak

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
oly_sww4x100m_usagoldceremony_250803.jpg
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse

  
Published August 3, 2025 11:00 AM
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
August 2, 2025 06:25 PM
Relive the best highlights from the third round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The winner of the Wyndham Championship will earn $1,476,000 from the $8.2 million prize fund.

Here’s a look at how the full purse will be paid out Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina (individual payouts will be updated when made available by the PGA Tour after the conclusion of play):

  • Win: $1,476,000
  • 2: $893,800
  • 3: $565,800
  • 4: $401,800
  • 5: $336,200
  • 6: $297,250
  • 7: $276,750
  • 8: $256,250
  • 9: $239,850
  • 10: $223,450
  • 11: $207,050
  • 12: $190,650
  • 13: $174,250
  • 14: $157,850
  • 15: $149,650
  • 16: $141,450
  • 17: $133,250
  • 18: $125,050
  • 19: $116,850
  • 20: $108,650
  • 21: $100,450
  • 22: $92,250
  • 23: $85,690
  • 24: $79,130
  • 25: $72,570
  • 26: $66,010
  • 27: $63,550
  • 28: $61,090
  • 29: $58,630
  • 30: $56,170
  • 31: $53,710
  • 32: $51,250
  • 33: $48,790
  • 34: $46,740
  • 35: $44,690
  • 36: $42,640
  • 37: $40,590
  • 38: $38,950
  • 39: $37,310
  • 40: $35,670
  • 41: $34,030
  • 42: $32,390
  • 43: $30,750
  • 44: $29,110
  • 45: $27,470
  • 46: $25,830
  • 47: $24,190
  • 48: $22,878
  • 49: $21,730
  • 50: $21,074
  • 51: $20,582
  • 52: $20,090
  • 53: $19,762
  • 54: $19,434
  • 55: $19,270
  • 56: $19,106
  • 57: $18,942
  • 58: $18,778
  • 59: $18,614
  • 60: $18,450
  • 61: $18,286
  • 62: $18,122
  • 63: $17,958
  • 64: $17,794
  • 65: $17,630
  • 66: $17,644
  • 67: $17,302
  • 68: $17,138
  • 69: $16,974
  • 70: $16,801
  • 71: $16,646
  • 72: $16,482
  • 73: $16,318
  • 74: $16,154
  • 75: $15,990