Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse
Published August 3, 2025 11:00 AM
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
Relive the best highlights from the third round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The winner of the Wyndham Championship will earn $1,476,000 from the $8.2 million prize fund.
Here’s a look at how the full purse will be paid out Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina (individual payouts will be updated when made available by the PGA Tour after the conclusion of play):
- Win: $1,476,000
- 2: $893,800
- 3: $565,800
- 4: $401,800
- 5: $336,200
- 6: $297,250
- 7: $276,750
- 8: $256,250
- 9: $239,850
- 10: $223,450
- 11: $207,050
- 12: $190,650
- 13: $174,250
- 14: $157,850
- 15: $149,650
- 16: $141,450
- 17: $133,250
- 18: $125,050
- 19: $116,850
- 20: $108,650
- 21: $100,450
- 22: $92,250
- 23: $85,690
- 24: $79,130
- 25: $72,570
- 26: $66,010
- 27: $63,550
- 28: $61,090
- 29: $58,630
- 30: $56,170
- 31: $53,710
- 32: $51,250
- 33: $48,790
- 34: $46,740
- 35: $44,690
- 36: $42,640
- 37: $40,590
- 38: $38,950
- 39: $37,310
- 40: $35,670
- 41: $34,030
- 42: $32,390
- 43: $30,750
- 44: $29,110
- 45: $27,470
- 46: $25,830
- 47: $24,190
- 48: $22,878
- 49: $21,730
- 50: $21,074
- 51: $20,582
- 52: $20,090
- 53: $19,762
- 54: $19,434
- 55: $19,270
- 56: $19,106
- 57: $18,942
- 58: $18,778
- 59: $18,614
- 60: $18,450
- 61: $18,286
- 62: $18,122
- 63: $17,958
- 64: $17,794
- 65: $17,630
- 66: $17,644
- 67: $17,302
- 68: $17,138
- 69: $16,974
- 70: $16,801
- 71: $16,646
- 72: $16,482
- 73: $16,318
- 74: $16,154
- 75: $15,990