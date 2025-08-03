 Skip navigation
WATCH: Mimi Rhodes’ tee shot ricochets off another ball for insane hole-in-one

  
Published August 3, 2025 10:17 AM
Hull 'the one to watch' at AIG Women's Open
August 2, 2025 07:10 PM
The Golf Central crew breaks down Charley Hull's strong Round 3 showing at the AIG Women's Open, discussing what worked well for her and why she's surging at Royal Porthcawl.

Steph Kyriacou nearly aced the par-3 fifth hole Sunday at the AIG Women’s Open, her ball settling an inch from the cup.

Mimi Rhodes used that proximity to her advantage.

Rhodes, playing next on the 184-yard hole, hit her tee shot so closely to Kyriacou’s that it clipped the Aussie’s ball and ricocheted in for a 1.

The unusual ace pushed the three-time LET winner to 4 under par and inside the top 10. Kyriacou, who started the final round of the season’s final major with a triple bogey, tapped in for birdie.