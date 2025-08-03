 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round.jpg
WATCH: Mimi Rhodes’ tee shot ricochets off another ball for insane hole-in-one
PGA: The Genesis Invitational - First Round
Women’s golf majors in 2026: Schedule and locations for the biggest events
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round (4).jpg
Women’s golf majors in 2025: Schedule and locations for the biggest events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whgoal_250803.jpg
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_pl_potterintvv3_250803.jpg
Potter breaks down Wilson addition for West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round.jpg
WATCH: Mimi Rhodes’ tee shot ricochets off another ball for insane hole-in-one
PGA: The Genesis Invitational - First Round
Women’s golf majors in 2026: Schedule and locations for the biggest events
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round (4).jpg
Women’s golf majors in 2025: Schedule and locations for the biggest events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whgoal_250803.jpg
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_pl_potterintvv3_250803.jpg
Potter breaks down Wilson addition for West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Top of the Morning: Red Sox beat sloppy Astros 6-1 behind Lucas Giolito’s stellar start

  
Published August 3, 2025 02:24 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story and Ceddanne Rafaela had consecutive RBI singles in a six-run fourth inning filled with five Houston mistakes, Lucas Giolito pitched a season-high eight stellar innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Astros 6-1 on Sunday to complete a series sweep.

Connor Wong added a sacrifice fly and Wilyer Abreu was credited with a sacrifice on a safety squeeze for an RBI during the inning, sending Boston to its third straight win over the AL West leaders and fourth in a row overall.

Giolito (8-2) gave up the run on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk, eclipsing his previous season-high innings of 7 2/3 on July 4.

Carlos Correa, acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline, hit a homer for Houston, which has lost eight of 10.

The game’s first pitch was 11:38 a.m. EDT, the third time this season the Red Sox began a game in the morning. The others: their annual Patriots’ Day game when they beat the White Sox and the Independence Day victory at the Nationals.

Framber Valdez (11-5) gave up six runs, four earned, over six innings, ending his personal 10-game winning streak. He entered 10-0 with a 1.84 ERA in his previous 14 starts.

Key moment

During the fourth, Houston missed a cutoff on Story’s run-scoring single, Valdez had a wild pitch, balked home a run and had Abreu’s bunt go under his glove for an error. Yainer Diaz had a passed ball.

Key stat

Valdez hadn’t allowed three runs in an inning since May 19.

Up next

Astros: RHP Jason Alexander (1-1, 7.36 ERA) is slated to start the opener of a three-game series at the Marlins on Monday.

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (7-5, 3.19) is set to start the first of three against the Royals on Monday.