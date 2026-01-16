Report: J.T. Realmuto agrees to $45 million, 3-year deal to stay with Phillies

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 14
Men’s and women’s Tour de France to have opening stages in Britain in 2027
NCAA Basketball: Lipscomb at Cincinnati
How to watch No. 2 Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: TV, live stream info and storylines for Saturday’s game
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Malcolm Stewart w-o helmet.JPG
Malcolm Stewart will compete in SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_fr_snowshow_goepperintv_full.jpg
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
oly_frwmo_ikumahorishima_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
oly_sb_snowshow_whiteintv_full.jpg
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 14
Men’s and women’s Tour de France to have opening stages in Britain in 2027
NCAA Basketball: Lipscomb at Cincinnati
How to watch No. 2 Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: TV, live stream info and storylines for Saturday’s game
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Malcolm Stewart w-o helmet.JPG
Malcolm Stewart will compete in SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_fr_snowshow_goepperintv_full.jpg
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
oly_frwmo_ikumahorishima_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
oly_sb_snowshow_whiteintv_full.jpg
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Report: J.T. Realmuto agrees to $45 million, 3-year deal to stay with Phillies

  
Published January 16, 2026 05:53 PM

Veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed to a $45 million, three-year contract to stay with the Philadelphia Phillies, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Realmuto can earn an additional $5 million annually in bonuses, the person said.

A three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, Realmuto made his decision a month after designated hitter Kyle Schwarber also chose to remain with the Phillies, agreeing to a $150 million, five-year deal.

Realmuto, who turns 35 in March, hit .257 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs in 134 games last year, when he tied for the major league lead with 132 games at catcher. He was in the final season of a $115.5 million, five-year contract.

Realmuto has a .270 career batting average with 180 homers and 677 RBIs in 12 seasons with the Miami Marlins (2014-18) and Phillies.

Philadelphia also reached deals this offseason with right-hander Brad Keller ($22 million for two years) and outfielder Adolis García ($10 million for one year).