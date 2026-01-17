 Skip navigation
Tennis: US Open
Women’s tennis has Coco, Sabalenka, Swiatek. The men have ‘Sincaraz’ at Australian Open
NCAA Basketball: Colorado State at Air Force
Joe Scott suspended by Air Force pending investigation into treatment of cadet-athletes
PGA: Masters Tournament - Third Round
Roger Federer steals show at Australian Open’s first formal opening ceremony

Gophers bring back career rushing leader Mohamed Ibrahim to coach running backs

  
Published January 17, 2026 04:22 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota has brought back all-time leading rusher Mohamed Ibrahim as running backs coach, one of eight new hires to the staff announced Friday by coach P.J. Fleck.

Ibrahim, who spent six years at Minnesota and the 2023 season in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, worked with the Gophers in 2024. He was running backs coach at Kent State last year. Ibrahim finished his college career with 4,668 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns, which was also a Gophers record.

Another former Gophers player, Isaac Fruechte, was hired as wide receivers coach after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Dakota for the last two seasons. Fruechte played for Minnesota from 2012-14 and spent three years in the NFL with the Vikings and Lions before beginning his coaching career.

Fruechte replaces Matt Simon, who was not retained after finishing his ninth season under Fleck with the Gophers. Simon also served as co-offensive coordinator, so that role will now be handled solely by Greg Harbaugh Jr. Simon was one of four primary position coaches and eight assistants overall who won’t return in 2026.

Another notable addition was Matt Limegrover as assistant offensive line coach. Limegrover was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Gophers from 2011-15 under coach Jerry Kill, before departing for Penn State. He was most recently the offensive line coach at Kent State from 2023-24.