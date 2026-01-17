 Skip navigation
Tennis: US Open
Women’s tennis has Coco, Sabalenka, Swiatek. The men have ‘Sincaraz’ at Australian Open
NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Syracuse vs Minnesota
Gophers bring back career rushing leader Mohamed Ibrahim to coach running backs
PGA: Masters Tournament - Third Round
Roger Federer steals show at Australian Open’s first formal opening ceremony

isu_court_storm_mpx.jpg
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
nbc_pl_plupdate_260117.jpg
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
nbc_w2rc_dakars13intvs_260117.jpg
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 13

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tennis: US Open
Women’s tennis has Coco, Sabalenka, Swiatek. The men have ‘Sincaraz’ at Australian Open
NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Syracuse vs Minnesota
Gophers bring back career rushing leader Mohamed Ibrahim to coach running backs
PGA: Masters Tournament - Third Round
Roger Federer steals show at Australian Open’s first formal opening ceremony

isu_court_storm_mpx.jpg
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
nbc_pl_plupdate_260117.jpg
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
nbc_w2rc_dakars13intvs_260117.jpg
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 13

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joe Scott suspended by Air Force pending investigation into treatment of cadet-athletes

  
Published January 17, 2026 04:26 PM

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Air Force men’s basketball coach Joe Scott has been indefinitely suspended pending an investigation into the treatment of cadet-athletes, the school said Saturday.

No other details were provided. Air Force hosts Nevada later Saturday. Assistant coach Jon Jordan will serve as the interim coach. Scott is 97-183 in charge of the Falcons.

Air Force is 3-14 this season. Scott is in his sixth year of his second go-around with the team.

Scott led Air Force to the NCAA Tournament in 2003-04 before taking over at Princeton for three seasons and then the University of Denver for nine. He was an assistant coach for several seasons before returning to Air Force in 2020.