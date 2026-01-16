 Skip navigation
SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana Hoosiers
No. 1 Indiana looking for a storybook ending to complete this real-life Hollywood script at Miami
Bo Bichette
Report: Bo Bichette and New York Mets have agreed to a 3-year, $126 million contract

Darnold 'confident' he will play against 49ers
How will Sengun match up against Gobert?
Who says no?: Zion to the Bulls and more trades

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana Hoosiers
No. 1 Indiana looking for a storybook ending to complete this real-life Hollywood script at Miami
Bo Bichette
Report: Bo Bichette and New York Mets have agreed to a 3-year, $126 million contract

Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
How will Sengun match up against Gobert?
Who says no?: Zion to the Bulls and more trades

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Josh Lowe to Angels, Gavin Lux to Rays and Brock Burke to Reds in 3-team trade

  
Published January 16, 2026 01:06 PM
Weathers could have 'a lot of upside' with NYY
January 14, 2026 02:48 PM
Eric Samulski dissects what the New York Yankees are getting in SP Ryan Weathers after acquiring him from the Miami Marlins, who received four low-level prospects in return.

The Tampa Bay Rays sent outfielder Josh Lowe to the Angels as part of a three-team trade in which left-handed reliever Brock Burke went from Los Angeles to Cincinnati.

Infielder Gavin Lux moved from the Reds to Tampa Bay and minor league right-hander Chris Clark from the Angels to the Rays.

Lowe, who turns 28 on Feb. 2, batted a career-worst .220 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs last year. He injured his right oblique for the third time in 13 months and didn’t play between the March 28 opener and May 15.

Lowe has a one-year, $2.6 million contract and is on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2028 World Series. He has a .250 average with 43 homers and 170 RBIs in five big league seasons, all with the Rays.

Lux, 28, hit .269 with five homers and 53 RBIs in his only season with the Reds. He agreed last week to a $5,525,000, one-year contract and can become a free agent after this year’s World Series.

He has a .256 average with 33 homers and 208 RBIs in six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2019-24) and the Reds, who acquired him last January for minor league outfielder Mike Sirota and a draft pick. Lux missed the 2023 season after tearing his right ACL in a spring training game.

Burke, 29, was 7-1 with a 3.36 ERA in 68 relief appearances and one start for the Angels. He has a $2,325,000 salary also also can become a free agent after this year’s World Series.

Clark, 24, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2023 from Harvard and was 4-10 with a 4.73 ERA in 20 starts last year for Class A Inland Empire, High A Tri-City and Double-A Rocket City.