Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Two
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Updated third-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Chase Sexton idle.jpg
2025 Supercross Denver qualifying results for Round 16 450s, 250s: Chase Sexton, Julien Beamer lead Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic
Angel Reese has rousing return to Baton Rouge in exhibition for Chicago Sky against Brazil

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_250503.jpg
Evanilson stuns Arsenal to give Cherries 2-1 lead
nbc_horse_rileygreen_250503.jpg
Green: Kentucky Derby is a ‘fancier Talladega’
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250503.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth level with Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut

May 3, 2025 12:54 PM
Davis Riley explains his self-reported two-stroke penalty at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson -- and how he rallied with a clutch eagle to make the cut anyway, before Golf Central lauds his integrity.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
4:02
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
11:29
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhldeskreaxv2_250502.jpg
8:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerrd1hlsandreax_250502.jpg
10:01
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
5:36
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
9:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tallahasseeregional_250430.jpg
8:37
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250429.jpg
1:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
3:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
2:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
Now Playing

nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gt_jordanspieth_250430.jpg
06:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflernelson_250430.jpg
07:36
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
zach_johnson.jpg
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
snedeker.jpg
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
nbc_golf_gtroundtablev2_250428.jpg
06:50
Tour running out of time for championship format
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250428.jpg
10:32
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
04:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
02:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
06:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
07:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_mcilorylowry_250424.jpg
07:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250424.jpg
09:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
nbc_golf_zurichformat_250423.jpg
03:37
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
ReidonKorda.jpg
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?

nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_250503.jpg
03:16
Evanilson stuns Arsenal to give Cherries 2-1 lead
nbc_horse_rileygreen_250503.jpg
01:11
Green: Kentucky Derby is a ‘fancier Talladega’
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250503.jpg
01:21
Huijsen heads Bournemouth level with Arsenal
nbc_horse_patdaymile_250503.jpg
01:52
Macho Music roars to Pat Day Mile win
nbc_horse_jaysonwerthintv_250503.jpg
01:00
Werth ‘nervous as hell’ for Flying Mohawk at Derby
nbc_horse_longinesdistaffturfmile_250503.jpg
01:53
Simply In Front victorious in Distaff Turf Mile
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250503.jpg
01:30
Rice gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Bournemouth
nbc_horse_knicksgostakes_250503.jpg
01:54
Liberal Arts’ outside rush wins Knicks Go Stakes
nbc_horse_mccarthy_250503.jpg
03:13
From fires to Derby, Journalism, McCarthy plow on
nbc_pl_leicestersouthhamptonv2_250503.jpg
08:10
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Southampton MWK 35
Garcia_raw.jpg
02:41
Emotions surround Garcia’s return to the Derby
nbc_horse_allowanceracev2_250503.jpg
02:09
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs
nbc_pl_eveips_250503.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_hirstgoalv2_250503.jpg
01:29
Hirst heads Ipswich level at 2-2 against Everton
nbc_horse_berrylegetteintvv2_250503.jpg
03:42
Panthers’ Legette makes 151st Kentucky Derby pick
nbc_horse_riderupfeature_250503.jpg
42
Top jockeys dreaming of 151st Kentucky Derby win
nbc_horse_epicuniversefeaturev2_250503.jpg
01:16
Bailey and Moss take on Epic Universe
nbc_pl_ayewgoal_250503.jpg
01:11
Ayew doubles Leicester’s lead against Southampton
nbc_pl_encisogoalv2_250503.jpg
01:06
Enciso’s screamer pulls one back for Ipswich
nbc_pl_mcneilgoal_250503.jpg
01:13
McNeil drills Everton 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town
olympicks.jpg
01:13
Olympians make 151st Kentucky Derby picks
vardy_goal_copy.jpg
01:20
Vardy rockets Leicester in front of Southampton
nbc_horse_ap10thanniversaryfeature_250503.jpg
01:03
American Pharoah possesses a ‘joy of life’
nbc_pl_betogoal_250503.jpg
01:24
Beto’s header gives Everton 1-0 lead over Ipswich
nbc_horse_3yoderbyfashionfeature_250503.jpg
01:11
Tykes show how to do Kentucky Derby fashion right
mpx_new_victor.jpg
01:05
Espinoza recalls nerves of 2015 Triple Crown run
nbc_horse_apjustinzayatfeature_250503.jpg
01:13
Zayat relives American Pharoah’s Derby victory
nbc_horse_chunkofgoldfeature_250503.jpg
01:17
Chunk of Gold a Cinderella story at Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_baffertfeature_250503.jpg
02:27
Questions remain in Baffert’s Derby return
nbc_horse_derbyconditions_250503.jpg
02:18
How early weather affects Kentucky Derby betting