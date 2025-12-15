 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connor Bedard
Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with an upper-body injury
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Michigan
Arizona, Michigan stay 1-2 in AP Top 25 men’s poll; No. 15 Nebraska hits highest mark since 1991
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16: Adonai Mitchell and Troy Franklin rebound

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251215.jpg
Expect Durant, Brown to roll on Monday
nbc_dps_nflweek15recap_251215.jpg
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Commanders' early scoring a concern vs. Eagles

December 15, 2025 11:56 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell break down Eagles at Commanders, pointing to Washington's league-worst first-quarter scoring trends and poor results off wins as evidence to take the Commanders team total under.
nbc_bte_eaglescommanders_251215.jpg
1:28
Commanders’ early scoring a concern vs. Eagles
nbc_roto_bte_chiefscowboys_251124.jpg
1:48
Cowboys a smart early play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_fnia_floriorodgers_251123.jpg
0:25
Rodgers expected to play next week vs. Bills
nbc_bte_bullsnuggets_251117.jpg
2:12
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
kelsey.jpg
1:31
Fever can ‘gut it out’ to cover spread vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_wnbadefpoty_250616.jpg
1:40
Liberty’s Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY
nbc_bte_celticsknicks_250516.jpg
1:09
Expect ‘aggressive effort’ from Brunson in Game 6
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_250429.jpg
3:01
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
nbc_bte_milanbayern_250415.jpg
1:37
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
nbc_bte_lakerswolves_250414.jpg
2:00
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
Latest Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251215.jpg
04:43
Expect Durant, Brown to roll on Monday
nbc_dps_nflweek15recap_251215.jpg
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
nbc_ffhh_mahomes_251215.jpg
05:49
Mahomes tearing ACL in loss is ‘just brutal’
nbc_ffhh_amonrastbrown_251215.jpg
07:55
Adams gets hurt, St. Brown goes off in thriller
nbc_ffhh_treymcbride_251215.jpg
07:16
Brissett, Wilson, McBride play well for Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_treveyonhenderson_251215.jpg
05:52
Is Henderson a top running back in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_bonix_251215.jpg
02:21
Nix has ‘great game’ in comeback win over Packers
nbc_ffhh_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
08:00
Lawrence carves up Jets in big fantasy performance
nbc_ffhh_dkbets_251215.jpg
02:34
Bet on Achane to have huge game against Steelers
nbc_nba_enjoy_cupfinal_251215.jpg
04:59
Wembanyama vs. Brunson will dominate NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_enjoy_askkb_251215.jpg
09:57
Jazz’s rebuild taking ‘longer than anticipated’
nbc_nba_enjoy_giannis_251215.jpg
09:57
Identifying NBA players most likely to be traded
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251215.jpg
01:23
LeBron, KAT, Murphy III throw down the hammer
nbc_nba_enjoy_spurscontenders_251215.jpg
10:00
Spurs emerging as legitimate title contender
nbc_dps_nickwright_241215.jpg
17:58
Wright: Chiefs ‘deserve’ to miss playoffs
nbc_nba_enjoy_cavscontenders_251215.jpg
09:12
Cavs’ contender status hard to gauge amid injuries
nbc_bte_rocketsnuggets_251215.jpg
01:43
Lean on Rockets to cover vs. Nuggets
nbc_csu_billspats_251215.jpg
11:57
How Bills ‘owned the second half’ vs. Patriots
nbc_bte_pistonsceltics_251215.jpg
01:54
Expect ‘close contest’ between Pistons and Celtics
nbc_csu_dknfcnorthodds_251215.jpg
01:42
Bears can ‘make some moves’ in NFC North race
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_251215.jpg
22:35
Give me the headlines: ‘Cry Me a Rivers’
nbc_bte_bearspackers_251215.jpg
01:56
Bet on Bears with injuries weakening Packers
oly_ludbl_gregoriohollander_silverfinish.jpg
04:00
Di Gregorio, Hollander nab silver in men’s doubles
oly_luwom_worldcup_summerbritchergold.jpg
04:18
Britcher slides to singles luge gold in Park City
nbc_bte_ramsseahawks_251215.jpg
01:33
Take Rams over Seahawks on Thursday Night Football
nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
09:41
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
02:25
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
05:06
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys
nbc_pft_fivewordsorless_251215.jpg
09:32
Colts, Rivers’ play vs Seattle was ‘impressive’