Top News

USC Trojans UConn NCAA Womens Basketball
Undefeated UConn keeps top spot in AP Top 25 women’s poll; Texas, South Carolina, UCLA next
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/24481db/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6459x3633+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fa9%2F5f%2Fb4479c494f718a0419c9e8662660%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26870654
Scottie Scheffler wins fourth straight PGA Tour player of the year award
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Dolphins at Steelers MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_csu_billspats_251215.jpg
How Bills ‘owned the second half’ vs. Patriots
nbc_bte_pistonsceltics_251215.jpg
Expect ‘close contest’ between Pistons and Celtics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lean on Rockets to cover vs. Nuggets

December 15, 2025 12:05 PM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss Monday night's matchup between Houston and Denver, where they expect the well-rested Rockets to beat a Denver team struggling with injuries.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_pistonsceltics_251215.jpg
01:54
Expect ‘close contest’ between Pistons and Celtics
nbc_nba_gswvspor_curry40ver30_251214.jpg
01:56
HLs: Curry explodes for 48 points in loss
nbc_nba_nopvschi_zionreturn_251214.jpg
01:45
Highlights: Williamson returns, Pels beat Bulls
nbc_nba_phivsatl_johnsontripdoub_251214.jpg
01:49
HLs: Johnson notches 4th straight triple-double
nbc_nba_cavshornets_251214.jpg
01:59
HLs: Miller’s Hornets stay hot, outlast Cavs in OT
nbc_nba_indbagley_2min_251214.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bagley III wills Wizards to a road win
sas_okc_hl_251213.jpg
01:54
HLs: Spurs stun Thunder in Wemby’s return
nbc_nba_knicksmagic_251213.jpg
01:59
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final
nbc_nba_minvsgsw_curryreturn_251212.jpg
01:57
HLs: Curry’s eruption not enough in return vs. MIN
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz
nbc_nba_indvsphi_vintageembiid_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid has vintage performance in win vs. IND
nbc_nba_chivscha_konhl_251212.jpg
01:56
HLs: Knueppel, Hornets fall short in Chicago
nbc_nba_clevswsh_mitchellhl_251212.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell lights up Wizards, Cavs win
nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
01:36
Edey out at least four weeks with ankle injury
nbc_roto_walsh_251212.jpg
01:37
Can Walsh stay hot for Celtics going forward?
nbc_roto_porterjr_251212.jpg
01:28
Porter Jr. has been ‘star for the Bucks’ recently
nbc_nba_fanfridaypart2_251212.jpg
04:57
Who has the greatest highlights package ever?
nbc_nba_fanfriday_251212.jpg
09:54
Which young players can be their franchise’s GOAT?
nbc_nba_cupsemifinalspreview_251212.jpg
09:52
NBA Cup semis preview: Can Spurs shock Thunder?
nbc_nba_draftkingssegment_251212.jpg
04:46
Can Flagg, Davis get Mavericks going?
nbc_nba_lastnightgames_251212.jpg
10:00
What does the future hold for Pelicans, Clippers?
nbc_nba_teamxfactors_251212.jpg
08:47
Hart, Castle will be crucial X factors
nbc_roto_magicknicks_251212.jpg
02:12
Expect NYK to cover spread vs. Wagner-less ORL
nbc_roto_spursthunder_251212.jpg
02:02
OKC covering spread vs. SA ‘feels like a gift’
nbc_nba_denvssac_251211.jpg
01:53
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
nbc_nba_lacvshou_251211.jpg
01:58
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
nbc_nba_bosvsmil_251211.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
nbc_nba_porvsnop_251211.jpg
01:55
HLs: High-flying Pelicans soar by Blazers at home
nbc_nba_ogleaguepass_251211.jpg
06:54
Lakers are ‘always a show’ with LeBron, Luka

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_csu_billspats_251215.jpg
11:57
How Bills ‘owned the second half’ vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_dknfcnorthodds_251215.jpg
01:42
Bears can ‘make some moves’ in NFC North race
nbc_bte_bearspackers_251215.jpg
01:56
Bet on Bears with injuries weakening Packers
oly_ludbl_gregoriohollander_silverfinish.jpg
04:00
Di Gregorio, Hollander nab silver in men’s doubles
oly_luwom_worldcup_summerbritchergold.jpg
04:18
Britcher slides to singles luge gold in Park City
nbc_bte_ramsseahawks_251215.jpg
01:33
Take Rams over Seahawks on Thursday Night Football
nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
09:41
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
02:25
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
05:06
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys
nbc_pft_fivewordsorless_251215.jpg
09:32
Colts, Rivers’ play vs Seattle was ‘impressive’
nbc_pft_ravensbengals_251215.jpg
04:00
Jackson played ‘quality football’ in Ravens’ win
nbc_pft_chargerswin_251215.jpg
04:22
Chargers look ‘relentless’ heading into postseason
nbc_pft_ramslions_251215.jpg
10:24
Rams ‘caught fire’ vs Lions, secure playoff spot
nbc_pft_andyreid_251215.jpg
04:15
What is Reid’s future with the Kansas City Chiefs?
nbc_pft_officiating_251215.jpg
05:47
Analyzing catch rule’s impact on Bills vs. Pats
nbc_pft_mahomesinjury_251215.jpg
05:21
Chiefs out of playoffs, Mahomes out with ACL tear
nbc_pft_chiefsroster_251215.jpg
05:11
Chiefs will have ‘tough’ roster conversations
nbc_pft_broncosmaturation_251215.jpg
06:03
Impact of Broncos’ ownership on team’s potential
nbc_pft_paytonandnix_251215.jpg
07:27
Unpacking Payton’s comments on Nix’s performance
nbc_pft_mvpodds_251215.jpg
04:54
Stafford, Allen lead MVP odds ahead of playoffs
nbc_pft_packersperformance_251215.jpg
05:53
Impact of Parsons’ injury on Packers’ performance
nbc_pft_broncospackers_251215.jpg
04:36
Broncos get ‘marquee’ win vs Packers
PSNFFMahomesMPX.jpg
03:19
Chiefs’ disastrous season gets even worse
Smithterview_251214.jpg
06:26
Smith: Playing in Flores’ defense is ‘so much fun’
nbc_psnff_cowboysconvo_251214.jpg
02:36
Analyzing Cowboys’ struggles in 2025
postgame_int_251214.jpg
02:03
McCarthy getting ‘more comfortable’ in eighth game
JJHLs12-14.jpg
49
Highlights: Vikings power past Cowboys
nbc_fnia_chargerschiefs_251214.jpg
06:03
Mahomes’ ACL tear exposes holes in Chiefs’ roster
nbc_fnia_speedround_251214.jpg
05:31
Speed Round: NFL Week 15 ‘Who’s the hero?’