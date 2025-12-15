How Bills 'owned the second half' vs. Patriots

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Undefeated UConn keeps top spot in AP Top 25 women’s poll; Texas, South Carolina, UCLA next
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scottie Scheffler wins fourth straight PGA Tour player of the year award
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Dolphins at Steelers MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
Lean on Rockets to cover vs. Nuggets
Expect ‘close contest’ between Pistons and Celtics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Undefeated UConn keeps top spot in AP Top 25 women’s poll; Texas, South Carolina, UCLA next
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scottie Scheffler wins fourth straight PGA Tour player of the year award
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Dolphins at Steelers MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
Lean on Rockets to cover vs. Nuggets
Expect ‘close contest’ between Pistons and Celtics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How Bills 'owned the second half' vs. Patriots
December 15, 2025 11:50 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the Bills' comeback win over the Patriots, dissecting how Buffalo was able to take over in the second half and step up in the game's key moments.
Related Videos
01:42
Bears can ‘make some moves’ in NFC North race
01:56
Bet on Bears with injuries weakening Packers
01:33
Take Rams over Seahawks on Thursday Night Football
09:41
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
02:25
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
05:06
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys
09:32
Colts, Rivers’ play vs Seattle was ‘impressive’
04:00
Jackson played ‘quality football’ in Ravens’ win
04:22
Chargers look ‘relentless’ heading into postseason
10:24
Rams ‘caught fire’ vs Lions, secure playoff spot
04:15
What is Reid’s future with the Kansas City Chiefs?
05:47
Analyzing catch rule’s impact on Bills vs. Pats
05:21
Chiefs out of playoffs, Mahomes out with ACL tear
05:11
Chiefs will have ‘tough’ roster conversations
06:03
Impact of Broncos’ ownership on team’s potential
07:27
Unpacking Payton’s comments on Nix’s performance
04:54
Stafford, Allen lead MVP odds ahead of playoffs
05:53
Impact of Parsons’ injury on Packers’ performance
04:36
Broncos get ‘marquee’ win vs Packers
03:19
Chiefs’ disastrous season gets even worse
06:26
Smith: Playing in Flores’ defense is ‘so much fun’
02:36
Analyzing Cowboys’ struggles in 2025
02:03
McCarthy getting ‘more comfortable’ in eighth game
49
Highlights: Vikings power past Cowboys
06:03
Mahomes’ ACL tear exposes holes in Chiefs’ roster
05:31
Speed Round: NFL Week 15 ‘Who’s the hero?’
03:22
Are the Rams the best team in the NFL?
03:30
Patriots failed ‘big test’ at home vs. Bills
40
How will NE respond vs. BAL on SNF in Week 16?
01:46
Evaluating Packers’ outlook without Parsons
Latest Clips
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
01:43
Lean on Rockets to cover vs. Nuggets
01:54
Expect ‘close contest’ between Pistons and Celtics
04:00
Di Gregorio, Hollander nab silver in men’s doubles
04:18
Britcher slides to singles luge gold in Park City
01:56
HLs: Curry explodes for 48 points in loss
01:45
Highlights: Williamson returns, Pels beat Bulls
44
McCarthy griddys into the end zone vs. Cowboys
01:15
Nailor makes impressive contested catch vs. DAL
01:49
HLs: Johnson notches 4th straight triple-double
44
Cowboys pull off crafty fake field goal
01:01
Williams comes up with wild interception vs. MIN
43
Kornacki analyzes Lions’ playoff chances
52
Mahomes suffers torn ACL
21
Source: Packers believe Parsons has torn ACL
01:05
Kornacki breaks down AFC South playoff picture
01:38
Should Cowboys re-sign Pickens?
49
Who should be Giants’ next head coach?
52
Mahomes suffers injury as Chiefs miss playoffs
01:59
HLs: Miller’s Hornets stay hot, outlast Cavs in OT
01:59
Highlights: Bagley III wills Wizards to a road win
02:15
O’Connell on Jefferson’s impact, McCarthy’s growth
58
Allen: BUF ‘understood what was at stake’ vs. NE
05:30
Highlights: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 4
03:41
Wu sinks PGA Tour card-winning putt at Q-School
06:56
HLs: Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round
03:37
Dawkins: Bills ‘wanted it more’ vs. Patriots
59
Reid: ‘We came up short on both sides of the ball’
51
Sirianni on how Eagles blocked ‘outside noise’
02:54
Rozo’s ‘commitment to process’ nets 2026 Tour card
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue