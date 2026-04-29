Ranking the top rookie QB landing spots

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Post-NFL Draft Dynasty Rookie QB Rankings: Ty Simpson jumps to QB2 with Rams
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger agrees to 10-year contract extension paying $6 million annually
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Angels call up Mitch Farris, designate Joey Lucchesi for assignment
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Coleman pick is a signal to Broncos’ backfield
Report: Nix underwent second procedure on ankle
Lions exercise Gibbs’ fifth-year option
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Post-NFL Draft Dynasty Rookie QB Rankings: Ty Simpson jumps to QB2 with Rams
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger agrees to 10-year contract extension paying $6 million annually
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Angels call up Mitch Farris, designate Joey Lucchesi for assignment
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Coleman pick is a signal to Broncos’ backfield
Report: Nix underwent second procedure on ankle
Lions exercise Gibbs’ fifth-year option
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Ranking the top rookie QB landing spots
April 29, 2026 12:22 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss Ty Simpson's fit with the Los Angeles Rams and break down their favorite rookie quarterback landing spots after the 2026 NFL Draft.
Related Videos
01:39
Coleman pick is a signal to Broncos’ backfield
01:42
Report: Nix underwent second procedure on ankle
01:34
Lions exercise Gibbs’ fifth-year option
02:13
Ravens LB battle a big factor for 2026 success
02:23
Who are best bets to go No. 1 in 2027 NFL Draft?
05:11
Did 49ers pick Stribling too early in NFL draft?
03:56
Reports: Jets host Wilson in search for backup QB
03:36
Tate must deal with pressure of being a top pick
02:30
Brinker steps down from role with Titans
06:32
Report: NYG, NO engaged in Thibodeaux trade talks
12:39
What is Vrabel’s future with the Patriots?
09:19
Vrabel situation continues to be a distraction
11:39
Do McCarthy and Steelers want Rodgers back?
07:37
Is PIT more ‘dysfunctional’ than public realizes?
08:50
UFA tender ‘dramatically limits’ Rodgers’ options
08:02
Why did Steelers place UFA tender on Rodgers?
02:11
Tons of contenders for NFL DROY in 2026-27
11:08
Will Bain have a chip on his shoulder after draft?
02:05
McDonald to Texans headlines best Round 2 picks
02:12
Simms and Rogers reveal their favorite Rd. 1 picks
01:46
Jadarian Price a value bet to win OROY
01:57
Arch the early favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2027
11:47
Stoutland criticizes Eagles’ playcalling in 2025
03:54
Questions continue to surround Vrabel
06:23
Beane: Bills have ‘hit reset button’ with Coleman
12:59
Report: Pickens has yet to sign franchise tender
05:35
Breaking down the NFL’s current offseason schedule
09:25
How will Stafford react to Rams picking Simpson?
07:41
Analyzing the ‘hype’ that surrounds the NFL draft
09:31
Simpson says he had ‘secret meeting’ with McVay
Latest Clips
01:17
Can Phillies make playoffs after firing Thomson?
01:40
Expect Lakers to close out series vs. Rockets
01:55
Are Celtics the best bet to win the East?
07:46
Why NBA’s anti-tanking proposal could cause issues
04:00
Should the Celtics be worried after Game 5 loss?
01:58
Highlights: Knicks leave no doubt in Game 5
01:20
Towns ‘maximizing his opportunities’ in Game 5 win
01:53
Knicks ‘on a string’ defensively of late vs Hawks
02:31
Brunson did ‘a little bit of everything’ in Game 5
01:02
Highlights: Brunson takes over in fourth vs Hawks
01:12
Brunson: ‘Started the game with the right mindset’
01:55
Highlights: Late runs give Sixers hope vs Celtics
04:18
NBA Playoffs quick hitters: Same old Cavs?
06:13
Who steps up for the Timberwolves in Game 6?
06:45
Analyzing ORL’s ability to neutralize Cade, Duren
08:29
Knicks raise stakes, but can Hawks answer?
04:01
Rockets in too deep a hole against Lakers
06:23
MIN will have a tough time closing out Nuggets
04:08
Thunder takes care of business in first round
04:24
Towns has found his groove in series vs. Hawks
10:05
Magic has ‘played better ball’ than the Pistons
03:22
Sky’s Jaquez prepares for WNBA rookie season
01:36
What to expect from Packers’ Reed in 2026?
01:42
‘One last straw’ for Coleman
01:40
What happens with Castillo once Miller returns?
01:37
Phillies fire Thomson, name Mattingly interim
01:38
Cubs’ Ballesteros worth fantasy add
01:38
Will Bazzana shine with the Guardians?
20:50
Miller on Magic’s 3-1 lead, Nuggets win game five
09:42
Flagg beats out Knueppel to win Rookie of the Year
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue