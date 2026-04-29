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Cameron McAdoo returns for Denver Supercross, Levi Kitchen also scheduled

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 29, 2026 06:27 PM

The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced Cameron McAdoo will return to 250 West competition in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High for the penultimate round of the division and class. Levi Kitchen, who was injured in a crash in the West’s last round in St. Louis will also line up this weekend.

“It will be good to see both Levi and Cameron back on the gate after being away for some time,” Iain Southwell, Team Manager said in a news release. “I know they’re both ready to get some laps under their belt and show the speed we know they are capable of. It will also be Cameron’s first race as a father, so we’re all excited for him. You never know what kind of weather we’ll get in Denver, but thankfully it’s looking like it will be a great day.

McAdoo missed two rounds, Seattle and Birmingham, with a arm injury. McAdoo fractured his humerus.

Kitchen injured his back in St. Louis and was questionable for Denver.

McAdoo has three podiums this season with a best finish of second in San Diego. Kitchen also has a best of second, but he recorded three such finishes at Houston, Glendale, and Seattle.