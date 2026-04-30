Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia nearing a return, Mason Miller snaps scoreless inning streak

In this week’s Closer Report, Daniel Palencia and Jhoan Duran appear set to return from the injured list in the coming days, while the Marlins lose Pete Fairbanks. And Mason Miller saw his scoreless inning streak snapped at 34 2/3. We’ll navigate through the closer chaos as we break down the last week in saves.

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2026 Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

▶ Tier 1

Mason Miller - San Diego Padres

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Cade Smith - Cleveland Guardians

Ryan Helsley - Baltimore Orioles

Jhoan Duran - Philadelphia Phillies

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Miller worked two saves this week with a pair of scoreless outings against the Rockies and Padres. Already warmed up for a possible save against the Cubs on Monday, he went out for the ninth despite a four-run lead in a non-save situation. A controversial ball down the third-base line that was ruled foul put a runner on before a pair of hits brought two runs in, ending Miller’s scoreless innings streak at 34 2/3 innings.

It was a much better week for Muñoz, who worked back-to-back scoreless saves against the Cardinals on Friday and Saturday, then locked down a save with a clean inning against the Twins on Wednesday. The 27-year-old right-hander is up to six saves with a 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts over 12 innings. Expect those ratios to continue to whittle down as his .333 BABIP and 53% strand rate normalize.

Smith is also working through an inflated .385 BABIP. He allowed a hit on Wednesday against the Rays, but kept them off the board to record his seventh save to go with a 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 17 strikeouts over 14 innings. In Baltimore, Helsley returned from the bereavement list and fired a perfect inning against the Astros on Tuesday for his seventh save.

Meanwhile, no saves for the Phillies this week, but Brad Keller did fall in line for a win after recording four outs to end the game against the Braves on Saturday. Jhoan Duran could reportedly be ready to come off the injured list and resume closing duties in the next couple of days.

Rounding out the top tier and the last closer you feel absolutely secure with is Chapman. Though the situation in Boston continues to look dire. He tossed a clean inning with two strikeouts against the Orioles on Sunday for his fifth save.

▶ Tier 2

Riley O’Brien - St. Louis Cardinals

Robert Suarez - Atlanta Braves

Daniel Palencia - Chicago Cubs

David Bednar - New York Yankees

Kenley Jansen - Detroit Tigers

Paul Sewald - Arizona Diamondbacks

O’Brien had started his season with 12 consecutive scoreless appearances before running into trouble on Saturday against the Mariners. He was asked to put out a fire in the eighth, up by two with two runners on and one out. O’Brien gave up a hit that brought the tying runs in before giving up the walk-off run in the ninth to take the loss. He recovered with a shutout inning against the Pirates on Wednesday for his eighth save.

Suarez continued to fill in for Raisel Iglesias, making two scoreless appearances and converting his third save. He’s allowed just one run this season for a 0.71 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings. Iglesias is recovering from a shoulder issue. He resumed a throwing program this week and remains on track to return in early May.

In Chicago, Phil Maton gave up two runs in his first outing off the injured list on Monday. Ben Brown recorded five outs in the eighth and ninth on Wednesday before Holby Milner came in for the final out, converting his first save. It appears Daniel Palencia will be ready to return from an oblique injury as early as Friday.

Bednar locked down three saves this week, working through two hits in each of his last two appearances against the Rangers. He’s up to nine saves with a 3.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings. Through the first month of the season, Bednar’s velocity remains down roughly one mile per hour, and he’s generating fewer swinging strikes. He’s been more hittable, resulting in a bloated .390 BABIP.

Jansen surrendered two runs to the Braves on Wednesday for his second blown save of the week. Kyle Finnegan has been excellent if the team decides to try a committee approach. In Arizona, Sewald also took a loss with three runs allowed against the White Sox last Thursday. He bounced back with a clean inning in a non-save situation on Wednesday.

▶ Tier 3

Louis Varland - Toronto Blue Jays

Emilio Pagán - Cincinnati Reds

Devin Williams - New York Mets

Bryan Baker - Tampa Bay Rays

Seranthony Domínguez - Chicago White Sox

Ryan Walker - San Francisco Giants

Tanner Scott/Alex Vesia/Blake Treinen - Los Angeles Dodgers

Abner Uribe/Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Despite claims that the Blue Jays would go with a closer-by-committee approach, the team turned to Louis Varland this week for three save chances. He worked through some trouble on Saturday against the Guardians before holding on for the save, then tossed a scoreless inning on Sunday and struck out the side on Tuesday to collect his fourth save.

Pagán made one appearance in a non-save situation this week, tossing a scoreless inning against the Tigers on Saturday. Meanwhile, Williams gave up a run and fell in line for a win last Thursday before tossing his first clean inning since March 30 on Sunday, striking out two in a non-save situation. The team hasn’t considered moving Williams from the closer role, giving him a chance to work through his troubles in the ninth inning. He’s posted a 9.00 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts over eight innings. On the bright side, the strikeouts are there, and there’s no way he runs a .591 BABIP all season.

Baker has done an excellent job stepping up to fill the closer role in Tampa Bay. He worked three more saves this week, giving him seven to go with a 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings. There’s even more room for growth in his strikeout rate, given an outstanding 18.4% swinging-strike rate.

Domíguez is coming around. He had a big week with three saves and a win, taking the mound in five of seven days. He also gave up one run to take a loss against the Nationals on Sunday. Domíguez is getting the job done, just don’t expect the numbers to be pretty. Behind him, Grant Taylor has had an ambiguous role all season, but appears to be settling into high-leverage work and could be next in line for saves.

Walker made one appearance, pitching with a four-run lead in the ninth against the Marlins on Saturday. Erik Miller got the save the following day despite Walker being available. It was likely a matchup decision with Miller being the left-hander. Walker won’t get every save chance, but he still appears set to lead the way in San Francisco.

After losing Edwin Díaz, the Dodgers turn to none other than last offseason’s highest-priced reliever, Tanner Scott. Scott picked up a save last Thursday against the Giants. No save situations for the team since then, but Scott’s last two outings have come in the seventh inning down by two runs. So while he remains the most likely to lead the Dodgers in saves over the next several months in Díaz’s absence, they aren’t exactly saving him primarily for save situations. Alex Vesia and Blake Treinan could still factor into the mix on occasion.

No saves for the back end of the Milwaukee bullpen this week, but Uribe did make all three of his appearances in the ninth inning. He gave up a run on Thursday to take a loss, then bounced back with two clean outings. Megill pitched the seventh in both of his outings. It could only take a bad outing or two from Uribe before Megill is given another shot at the ninth inning.

▶ Tier 4

Lucas Erceg - Kansas City Royals

Jakob Junis/Jacob Latz - Texas Rangers

Tyler Phillips/Calvin Faucher - Miami Marlins

Dennis Santana - Pittsburgh Pirates

Erceg worked through traffic in every outing, but managed to put together a strong week with three scoreless appearances, converting two saves and picking up a win. Carlos Estévez is progressing through his rehab from a foot injury. His velocity was reportedly up in a recent bullpen session. Expect him to get a chance to reclaim the closer role once he returns.

The closer shuffle continues in Texas, this time with Latz recording two saves for the Rangers this week. Latz has had an excellent season so far, posting a 1.08 ERA, 0.48 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings.

Pete Fairbanks was pulled from his outing with a one-run lead in the ninth inning against the Dodgers on Monday with the bases loaded and one out. He was placed on the 15-day injured list with nerve irritation. Phillips stepped in on Tuesday and picked up his second save of the season. With Phillips unavailable on Wednesday, Faucher got the nod for a save. The two could work in a committee to fill Fairbanks’ absence, but Phillips has been far more consistent so far this season.

The Pirates’ situation has not been a fruitful one when it comes to saves. Santana was charged with a blown save on Monday against the Cardinals, giving up four runs. It would not be a surprise to see Gregory Soto held back for a save situation soon.

▶ Tier 5

Joel Kuhnel/Jack Perkins - Athletics

Victor Vodnik - Colorado Rockies

Gus Varland - Washington Nationals

Enyel De Los Santos - Houston Astros

Cole Sands/Eric Orze/Justin Topa - Minnesota Twins

Sam Bachman/Chase Silseth - Los Angeles Angels

Jack Perkins and Gus Varland have the best strikeout potential in this final tier and probably represent the best upside if you’re desperate for saves in deeper leagues. Perkins converted a two-inning save with three strikeouts against the Rangers on Sunday.

