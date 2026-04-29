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,
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,
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Reds' De La Cruz 'contributing across the board'
April 29, 2026 02:03 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks the success that Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz has seen so far this season, including home runs, bases stolen and hard hit rate.
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