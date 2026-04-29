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Top News

WSX 2026 595 Racing Greg Aranda.jpg
The World Supercross Championship announces its first Brazilian team, 595 Racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Scott Wedgewood
Goaltender Scott Wedgewood rises from career backup to the Avalanche’s playoff rock
Garrett Crochet
Red Sox put Garrett Crochet on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation and recall Nate Eaton

Top Clips

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Breer: Russini situation will follow Vrabel
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How does Crochet on IL impact Red Sox?
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Add Phillips in fantasy with Fairbanks injured

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Watch Now

Reds' De La Cruz 'contributing across the board'

April 29, 2026 02:03 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks the success that Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz has seen so far this season, including home runs, bases stolen and hard hit rate.

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