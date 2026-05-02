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kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
Haiden Deegan dominates Denver Supercross in his penultimate 250 race
  • Dan Beaver
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  • Dan Beaver
    ,
152nd Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby 2026 payout, purse, prize money: Betting breakdown by horse, jockey and trainer

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nbc_horse_derbytrophy_260502.jpg
The 152nd Kentucky Derby trophy presentation
nbc_horse_overheadderby_260502.jpg
Overhead view of Golden Tempo’s Kentucky Derby win
nbc_horse_ortizint_260502.jpg
Ortiz dream comes true after Kentucky Derby win

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Top News

kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
Haiden Deegan dominates Denver Supercross in his penultimate 250 race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
152nd Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby 2026 payout, purse, prize money: Betting breakdown by horse, jockey and trainer

Top Clips

nbc_horse_derbytrophy_260502.jpg
The 152nd Kentucky Derby trophy presentation
nbc_horse_overheadderby_260502.jpg
Overhead view of Golden Tempo’s Kentucky Derby win
nbc_horse_ortizint_260502.jpg
Ortiz dream comes true after Kentucky Derby win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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HLs: 2026 Michelin Pilot Challenge at Laguna Seca

May 2, 2026 06:42 PM
Watch highlights from the Michelin Pilot Challenge at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120.

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_derbytrophy_260502.jpg
03:17
The 152nd Kentucky Derby trophy presentation
nbc_horse_overheadderby_260502.jpg
01:01
Overhead view of Golden Tempo’s Kentucky Derby win
nbc_horse_ortizint_260502.jpg
03:30
Ortiz dream comes true after Kentucky Derby win
nbc_imsa_lgsecaqual_260502.jpg
12:15
HLs: 2026 IMSA Sports Car Laguna Seca Qualifying
nbc_horse_devauxint_260502.jpg
01:51
DeVaux: Women can do anything we set our minds to
nbc_imsa_deletrazpole_260502.jpg
01:22
Deletraz has confidence in winning with Cadillac
nbc_imsa_wickenszanardi_260502.jpg
01:42
Wickens on Zanardi: ‘He was my beacon of hope’
nbc_horse_kentuckyderby_260502.jpg
05:43
Golden Tempo roars to historic Kentucky Derby win
nbc_horse_greatwhitefall_260502.jpg
02:54
Great White falls, scratches late from the Derby
nbc_nba_pregamegame7_260502.jpg
04:46
Who faces the most pressure ahead of their Game 7?
nbc_nba_celticsanalysis_260502.jpg
04:06
What Tatum’s absence means for Celtics in Game 7
nbc_nba_pregame_pritchardintv_260502.jpg
03:06
Pritchard: Game 7 moment is ‘nothing new’
nbc_golf_pga_cadillacrd3hl_260502.jpg
05:33
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 3
nbc_horse_toohaker_260502.jpg
01:24
Koo saves life that made it to the Derby
nbc_horse_turfclassic_260502.jpg
02:01
Rhetorical dominates the Turf Classic
nbc_horse_rydercupcapt_260502.jpg
03:13
Furyk named Ryder Cup captain, names vice captains
nbc_horse_downs_260502.jpg
02:40
T O Elvis gets rocking Churchill Downs Stakes win
nbc_horse_kornacki445_260502.jpg
02:02
Kentucky Derby favorite success with Kornacki
nbc_horse_kornackijockey_260502.jpg
02:07
Kentucky Derby veteran jockeys with Kornacki
nbc_horse_suebirdintv_260502.jpg
01:49
Bird on her 2026 Derby pick, upcoming WNBA season
nbc_horse_americanturfv2_260502.jpg
01:59
Stark Contrast powers to American Turf win
nbc_horse_donnabrothersv2_260502.jpg
04:07
Celebrating 26 years of Donna Brothers on NBC
nbc_horse_patdaymile_260502.jpg
02:18
Crude Velocity roars to Pat Day Mile win
nbc_horse_kornackithreepmv2_260502.jpg
01:15
2026 Derby also eligibles in field with Kornacki
nbc_horse_kornackithreepmv3_260502.jpg
01:23
2026 Derby also eligibles in field with Kornacki
nbc_horse_korackiderbyhistoryv2_260502.jpg
02:06
Derby lack of experience with Kornacki
nbc_horse_distaffturfmile_260502.jpg
01:50
Classic Q holds on in Churchill Distaff Turf Mile
nbc_horse_codyswishintv_260502.jpg
03:45
Dorman happy Cody’s Wish continues to inspire
nbc_horse_knicksgostakes_260502.jpg
05:24
Tour Player impresses in Knicks Go Stakes victory
nbc_horse_twinspiresturfv2_260502.jpg
01:19
Yellow Card takes down Twin Spires Turf Sprint