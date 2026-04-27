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No timeline for return for O'Hoppe's wrist injury
April 27, 2026 01:57 PM
Eric Samulski talks about Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe fractured wrist and whether Travis d'Arnaud is worth picking up in the interim.
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