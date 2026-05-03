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2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
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Haiden Deegan dominates Denver Supercross, takes sole possession of third on 250 wins list
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Lawrence: ‘Let’s go to Salt Lake, baby!’
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2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
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Hunter Lawrence wins Denver Supercross, heads to finale one point behind Ken Roczen
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
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SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
Haiden Deegan dominates Denver Supercross, takes sole possession of third on 250 wins list
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Lawrence: ‘Let’s go to Salt Lake, baby!’
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Tomac proud to earn 111th podium in home state
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Roczen ‘just wasn’t fast enough’ to catch Lawrence

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Watch Now

'Surprising and unexpected' 152nd Kentucky Derby

May 2, 2026 09:32 PM
Drew Dinsick recaps the 152nd Kentucky Derby with a surprising result as Golden Tempo claiming the victory with female trainer Cherie DeVaux.

Latest Clips

nbc_sx_lawrence_260502.jpg
38
Lawrence: ‘Let’s go to Salt Lake, baby!’
nbc_sx_tomac_260502.jpg
51
Tomac proud to earn 111th podium in home state
nbc_sx_roczen_260502.jpg
43
Roczen ‘just wasn’t fast enough’ to catch Lawrence
nbc_nba_phibos_260502.jpg
01:59
HLs: 76ers discard Celtics, advance to semis
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05:50
Berry and Dinsick live react to Kentucky Derby
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47
Deegan wanted to put on a show in penultimate 250
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52
Kitchen content with runner-up in return at Denver
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33
DiFrancesco eyeing SLC after podium at Denver SX
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02:53
Watch Collmus call Golden Tempo’s historic win
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03:17
The 152nd Kentucky Derby trophy presentation
nbc_horse_overheadderby_260502.jpg
01:01
Overhead view of Golden Tempo’s Kentucky Derby win
nbc_horse_ortizint_260502.jpg
03:30
Ortiz dream comes true after Kentucky Derby win
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12:15
HLs: 2026 IMSA Sports Car Laguna Seca Qualifying
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01:51
DeVaux: Women can do anything we set our minds to
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01:22
Deletraz has confidence in winning with Cadillac
nbc_imsa_wickenszanardi_260502.jpg
01:42
Wickens on Zanardi: ‘He was my beacon of hope’
nbc_horse_kentuckyderby_260502.jpg
05:43
Golden Tempo roars to historic Kentucky Derby win
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02:54
Great White falls, scratches late from the Derby
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04:46
Who faces the most pressure ahead of their Game 7?
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04:06
What Tatum’s absence means for Celtics in Game 7
nbc_nba_pregame_pritchardintv_260502.jpg
03:06
Pritchard: Game 7 moment is ‘nothing new’
nbc_imsa_michelin_260502.jpg
13:36
HLs: 2026 Michelin Pilot Challenge at Laguna Seca
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05:33
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 3
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01:24
Koo saves life that made it to the Derby
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02:01
Rhetorical dominates the Turf Classic
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03:13
Furyk named Ryder Cup captain, names vice captains
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02:40
T O Elvis gets rocking Churchill Downs Stakes win
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02:02
Kentucky Derby favorite success with Kornacki
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02:07
Kentucky Derby veteran jockeys with Kornacki
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01:49
Bird on her 2026 Derby pick, upcoming WNBA season