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Watch Now

Keep Suarez rostered while out with oblique injury

April 27, 2026 01:57 PM
Eriz Samulski recommends keeping Eugenio Suarez on your fantasy roster as he sits out with an oblique strain and taking a look at Nathaniel Lowe as a potential add.

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