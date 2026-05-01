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Jannik Sinner reaches Madrid Open final by beating Arthur Fils for 350th career victory

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Explaining why Kerr didn’t ‘hinder’ Green

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Kurtz's walk numbers show 'discipline' at plate

May 1, 2026 01:27 PM
James Schiano reacts to Nick Kurtz tying Ted Williams for the 3rd-longest streak of walks in consecutive games with 19-straight, a statistic that proves he is a "special young player."

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