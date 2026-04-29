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Cameron McAdoo returns for Denver Supercross, Levi Kitchen also scheduled
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The first Kentucky Derby since the death of trainer D. Wayne Lukas has a different vibe
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SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 250 Levi Kitchen Cameron McAdoo.jpg
Cameron McAdoo returns for Denver Supercross, Levi Kitchen also scheduled
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
The first Kentucky Derby since the death of trainer D. Wayne Lukas has a different vibe
Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky swims another historic 1500m freestyle time, extends 15-year win streak

Top Clips

CAVS_MPX.jpg
Cavaliers have been ‘exposed’ in losses to Raptors
NIKOLA_MPX.jpg
Nuggets don’t ‘have what it takes’ to beat Spurs
BARNES_MPX.jpg
Look to Barnes to continue leveling up in playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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NBA’s anti-tanking efforts should be ‘applauded’

April 29, 2026 07:37 PM
Pierre Andresen weighs in on the NBA’s proposed draft lottery alteration, sharing why it would “improve the product” despite not fully eliminating tanking.

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