Two-start pitchers: Paul Skenes headlines a smattering of quality options heading into the third week of May

Hello and welcome to the seventh installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2026 MLB season.

I will be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week providing my insights and recommendations on which options should be started or benched.

It feels like we just drafted our teams, yet the weather is warming up around the league and balls are starting to fly out of the ballpark with more regularity as we steamroll into the middle of May.

We now have actual actionable data that we can use to make decisions on these pitchers, as most of them have taken the mound five or six times already. A pitcher can get lucky and post quality results despite poor underlying numbers through a couple of starts, but it’s much more difficult to sustain that over a longer stretch of time.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

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It’s possible that someone could make two starts for the Braves next week (vs. Cubs, vs. Red Sox), but I’m not even sure they know who it would be at this point. They skipped Grant Holmes on Wednesday, opting to go with Martin Perez in that spot instead. Either of them could pitch on Tuesday and wind up pitching twice. It’s also possible that JR Ritchie could start on Tuesday and he could wind up pitching twice. The most likely scenario, has further chaos ensuing there with each of those options taking the ball once and no one ending up with a two-start week. We’ll update here if we get any further clarification throughout the weekend.

We aren’t quite sure what’s going to happen with the Royals in regards to the availability of Cole Ragans this week, which throws their rotation into flux. It’s possible that he overcomes his “pitcher’s elbow” that he’s battling and is able to take the ball on Tuesday, which would line him up for a two-start week (at White Sox, at Cardinals). It’s also possible that he winds up on the injured list and someone else makes those starts. We could also see Seth Lugo start on regular rest on Tuesday and wind up with the two-start week. Stay tuned.

Another rotation that’s in flux is the Angels following the injury to Yusei Kikuchi. It’s possible they could promote someone from Triple-A Salt Lake to start in his place on Monday, or that Alek Manoah could potentially be ready to return from the injured list. Those options would potentially line up for two starts (at Guardians, vs. Dodgers), though with those matchups it’s not an avenue that we would want to explore anyways. It’s also possible that the Halos simply go with a bullpen game on Monday.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of May 8 and are subject to change.

American League

▶ Strong Plays

Ryan Weathers, Yankees, LHP (at Orioles, at Mets)

We’re finally seeing what Weathers can do when he stays healthy over a prolonged stretch and it has been glorious. The 26-year-old southpaw holds a pristine 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 45/10 K/BB ratio over 38 2/3 innings through his first eight starts. That’ll absolutely play in all leagues. He gets a pair of quality matchups this week and is benefited by both of them being away from the cozy confines of Yankee Stadium. Weathers represents one of the top overall options on the board this week.

Bryan Woo, Mariners, RHP (at Astros, vs. Padres)

Woo has dealt with a bit of bad luck through his first eight starts, leading to an elevated 4.02 ERA, but his 1.00 WHIP and 38/8 K/BB ratio hint that better things are on the horizon. This lines up as a very strong week for the 26-year-old hurler as he should be able to pick up his third win while pling up ample strikeouts and working to bring down that inflated ERA. He’s an easy start in all leagues.

Jeffrey Springs, Athletics, LHP (vs. Cardinals, vs. Giants)

Springs has excelled through his first eight starts for the Athletics this season, registering a 3.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 39/12 K/BB ratio across 44 frames. He has one disaster in there against the White Sox (seven runs in five innings), but otherwise has been pretty consistent each time out and effective both home and on the road. I don’t love that both starts are coming at Sutter Health Park, but getting to take on the Giants in one of them makes up for that. I’d be starting Springs with complete confidence in all leagues for this two-start week.

George Kirby, Mariners, RHP (at Astros, vs. Padres)

Kirby has been outstanding through his first eight starts for the M’s this season, posting a 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 39/12 K/BB ratio over 52 innings. We’d ideally like to see a few more strikeouts, but the extra volume from a two-start week will more than make up for that. He should be an automatic start in all leagues this week and each week going forward.

Shane McClanahan, Rays, LHP (at Jays, vs. Marlins)

McClanahan has exceeded even the highest of expectations through his first seven starts this season, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 34/14 K/BB ratio across 34 2/3 innings. I have been as skeptical as anyone about McClanahan’s ability to hold up for the duration of a season, but he should absolutely be started in all formats every week while he’s healthy and rolling like this. Enjoy double the goodness from the added volume this week.

▶ Decent Plays

Peter Lambert, Astros, RHP (vs. Mariners, vs. Rangers)

Through his first four starts, Peter Lambert has pitched like he wants to keep his spot in a depleted Astros’ rotation. The 29-year-old hurler has registered a stellar 2.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 23/11 K/BB ratio across 22 1/3 innings. The 3.34 xERA is pretty favorable as well. Now he gets to make two starts at home against familiar divisional foes, both who rank in the middle of the pack against right-handed pitching. I couldn’t go quite as far to say Lambert is a great start for this week, but he’s completely viable and someone that I would be happy to use in leagues of all sizes.

Brandon Young, Orioles, LHP (vs. Yankees, at Nationals)

We have seen a mixed bag from Young through his first four starts in the O’s rotation. He has had one brutal start where he was lit up for 10 runs (four earned) against the Astros. Otherwise, he has won each of his other three tries with decent overall results. If he wasn’t forced to battle the Yankees to start the week, I’d even go as far to say that he’s a sneaky streaming option in shallower leagues. If you’re trying to make up ground in wins and strikeouts, I do think there’s viability to using Young this week. My apologies if he gets pummeled by the Yankees though.

Joey Cantillo, Guardians, LHP (vs. Angels, vs. Reds)

Aside from his questionable WHIP (1.37), Cantillo has been terrific in eight starts for the Guardians this year with a 3.43 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 39 1/3 innings while picking up a pair of victories. The Angels and Reds both rank in the upper half of the league against southpaws, but both matchups coming in Cleveland helps to balance that out. He also draws strong opposing pitching matchups here, so his chances of earning that third win look pretty high this week. I’d be comfortable starting Cantillo in both 15 and 12-team formats this week.

Bailey Ober, Twins, RHP (vs. Marlins, vs. Brewers)

Ober continues to defy logic and put up decent results despite his limited velocity this season, posting a 4.19 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 43 innings. I still believe there’s a correction coming here at some point, but I don’t hate using him as a streaming option while things are going well. A pair of home matchups against the Marlins and Brewers aren’t anything to worry about, giving him a nice shot at earning a victory this week with six or seven strikeouts. That’s perfectly fine to use in all leagues if you have a spot available and need volume.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Erick Fedde, White Sox, RHP (vs. Royals, vs. Cubs)

It has flown a bit under the radar, but Fedde has actually pitched pretty decently in his return to the White Sox. Through his first seven outings, he holds a respectable 3.79, a downright useful 1.13 WHIP and a 24/13 K/BB ratio over 38 innings. He has yet to win a game, but that’s more the fault of the White Sox’ offense than it is Fedde. The matchups are a mixed bag, with the Royals grading out positively before finishing the week with a tough battle against the Cubs. The issue is that if you’re streaming fringe starters, you’re usually looking for wins or strikeouts – or preferably both. Fedde hasn’t offered either this year. That isn’t to say that he can’t sneak a win in one of these starts, but you’re fighting an uphill battle. If you’re desperate for options in 15-teamers, I could see going here.

Jack Flaherty, Tigers, RHP (at Mets, vs. Blue Jays)

How the mighty have fallen. Flaherty was always a lock for fantasy purposes during his two-start weeks, but these days he can’t locate his fastball and owns a flabbergasting 1.65 WHIP to go with his 5.56 ERA and league-leading 26 free passes and five hit batsmen. He has also yet to win a game, despite pitching for the Tigers. The strikeouts are the only thing he has provided of value with 42 punchouts in his first 34 innings. The only glimmer of hope here is that he posted a 10/1 K/BB ratio over five innings against the Red Sox his last time out. If you believe there is more of that to come, you can roll the dice and use him for two starts here. Just don’t come back complaining when he throws your ratios into a blender.

Brayan Bello, Red Sox, RHP (vs. Phillies, at Braves)

Bello has been an unmitigated disaster for the Red Sox through his first seven appearances on the season, posting a miserable 7.44 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over 32 2/3 innings. The one thing that you’d expect from Bello, strikeouts, haven’t even been there with just 24 punchouts on the year. He probably saved his rotation spot his last time out with seven strong innings of one-run ball against the Tigers. Is that enough to trust him going forward? For me, it’s not. The Phillies’ offense has been heating up against right-handed pitching and the Braves crush everyone these days. Rolling out Bello for two starts is just screaming for ratio damage.

Lance McCullers Jr., Astros, RHP (vs. Mariners, vs. Rangers)

Remember when McCullers opened the second with one great start and everyone thought he could be back to being a viable fantasy option? Good times. He now sports a 7.41 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 34 innings and only continues to get the ball every fifth day because the Astros don’t have enough healthy arms to field a rotation otherwise. While the matchups are decent and there’s a chance he could sneak through here with strong strikeout numbers and a chance at a win, I’m not subjecting my ratios to the risk that he provides. If you want to gamble, more power to you.

National League

▶ Strong Plays

Paul Skenes, Pirates, RHP (vs. Rockies, vs. Phillies)

While many first and second round fantasy selections have been busts through the first eight weeks or so of the season, Skenes has been the exception. The star right-hander boasts a scintillating 2.36 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and a 46/7 K/BB ratio across 42 innings while securing five victories already. Fantasy managers should never consider benching him for any matchup, especially for a two-start week that includes a home tilt against the Rockies. He has been perhaps the best pitcher in all of baseball through his first eight starts on the season and he’ll get a chance to improve upon those numbers as the top overall play on the board this week.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers, RHP (vs. Giants, at Angels)

It’s rare that we get a week where a Dodgers’ pitcher is lined up for two starts given that they’re rolling with a full six-man rotation, but it looks like Yamamoto will get the honor next week with a pair of juicy matchups to boot. He has been exceptional through his first seven starts, registering a 3.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 40/10 K/BB ratio over 43 2/3 innings. He’s locked into fantasy lineups every week regardless of matchups, but this will be one of the few weeks where he’ll provide you with double the volume. On a week that looks scant for quality options, Yamamoto looks like one of the best plays on the board this week

Freddy Peralta, Mets, RHP (vs. Tigers, vs. Yankees)

Peralta has been as good as advertised through his first eight starts in a Mets’ uniform, compiling a 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 43/18 K/BB ratio across 43 1/3 innings. He’s an easy start for fantasy managers each and every week, so there’s no decision point here, though the matchups are going to be tough this week. He gets the benefit of both starts being at home, but has to tangle with a pair of strong offenses in the Tigers and the Yankees. He should be used in all leagues regardless of the poor matchups, just understand that his ratios may check in a bit higher than we’re used to seeing this week.

Zack Wheeler, Phillies, RHP (at Red Sox, at Pirates)

So far, so good for Wheeler through his first three starts since returning from the injured list, posting a 3.12 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and an 18/6 K/BB ratio over 17 1/3 innings. If he can keep that up, Phillies’ fans and fantasy managers everywhere will be thrilled with the overall results. The Pirates actually rank as one of the better offenses in baseball against right-handed pitching this season while the Red Sox check in as one of the worst. This looks like a prime week for Wheeler to add a win to his ledger while piling up double digit strikeouts.

Robbie Ray, Giants, LHP (at Dodgers, at Athletics)

Like his rotation-mate Logan Webb, Ray draws a brutal set up matchups for his two-start week, having to battle the Dodgers in Los Angeles and the A’s in West Sacramento. Unlike Webb though, Ray has been great this season, posting a sub-3.00 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP with 40 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. The ceiling is lower than you’d like this week given the poor matchups, but that’s no reason to sit one of the best left-handed pitchers in baseball. Make sure to start him in all leagues this week.

▶ Decent Plays

Eury Pérez, Marlins, RHP (at Twins, at Rays)

With as good of stuff that he has, it’s frustrating to see Pérez sitting with a 5.01 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP over his first 41 1/3 innings on the season. The hope remains that as he gets further removed from his injury, the consistency will come and the results will improve. This looks like a good week for him to bring those ratios down with a pair of road matchups against middling offenses. He has punched out six or more batters in each of his last four starts, so even in the worst case scenario, he should deliver 10+ strikeouts here with a shot at a win. You have to trust the process and use him in all formats for this two-start week.

Logan Webb, Giants, RHP (at Dodgers, at Athletics)

Webb hasn’t exactly pitched like an ace through his first eight starts on the season, registering a troublesome 5.06 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 42/15 K/BB ratio across 48 innings. Now he draws a brutal two-start week where he has to battle the Dodgers in Los Angeles before taking on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Yikes. Even with the poor performance and the difficult matchups, I have a hard time sitting Webb for a two-start week. You have to give him time to correct the ratio damage that he has already inflicted. The worst thing you can do is sit him and have him win a game with strong ratios and plus strikeouts on your bench. It may be a tougher click than usual, but keep him active this week.

Michael Soroka, Diamondbacks, RHP (at Rangers, at Rockies)

The overall line for Soroka on the season doesn’t look great, with a 4.14 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 37 innings, but a lot of that damage was done in one eight-run disaster against the Brewers in Milwaukee. He also gave up four runs against the Phillies in Philadelphia. In his other five starts (all at home), Soroka has allowed two or fewer earned runs each time. Is the home/road thing a trend or simply small sample variance? That’s for you to decide. The Rangers and Rockies both rank middle of the pack against right-handed pitching and that second start will be at Coors Field. In 15-teamers, I feel confident enough that I’d probably roll him out there. In 12’s, it would really depend on what type of alternative options I had available. That home/road split though would definitely be in the back of my mind though.

Chad Patrick, Brewers, RHP (vs. Padres, at Twins)

Patrick has actually been a bit of a disappointment this season, posting a 3.45 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and a 20/16 K/BB ratio over 31 1/3 innings. He has really struggled to throw strikes consistently and isn’t working deeply into games, which hurts when he isn’t working behind an opener. With the added volume of a two-start week, you probably still want to be using him in all formats, but the overall upside here this week is much lower than I would’ve expected from Patrick a couple of weeks ago.

Colin Rea, Cubs, RHP (at Braves, at White Sox)

Aside from a tough matchup against the Dodgers where he was shelled for six runs, Rea has done a really nice job since joining the Cubs’ rotation. Overall he holds a 4.03 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 35/12 K/BB ratio across 38 innings while notching four victories. The WHIP is a problem for sure and having to battle the Braves in Atlanta to open the week isn’t ideal. A home matchup against the White Sox to finish the week helps to offset that. I think he’s fine as a streaming option if looking to add volume for the purpose of making up ground in wins and strikeouts. Just understand that he could actively be hurting your WHIP while he’s in there.

Brady Singer, Reds, RHP (vs. Nationals, at Guardians)

Usually a viable streaming option in two-start weeks, Singer hasn’t quite been as reliable this season. Through eight starts, he holds an unhealthy 5.63 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 38 1/3 innings. He has a strong track record of success, though his 5.78 xERA and 4.58 xFIP show that he has more or less earned that brutal line so far this season. He has been much better in his three starts at home, which could bode well for that soft matchup against the Nationals to start the week. The Guardians’ lineup isn’t intimidating either though, so I don’t hate traveling on the road to face them. My gut tells me that he should be a decent option this week, that he should approach double digit strikeouts while having a shot at earning a victory and avoiding any major blowups. That flies in the face of the numbers we have seen thus far though. I’d probably take the plunge in 15’s while leaving him on the shelf for 12’s.

Andre Pallante, Cardinals, RHP (at Athletics, vs. Royals)

Pallante had been lined up for two starts this past week but got bumped when Tuesday’s game got washed out into a doubleheader. He now gets a tougher draw, having to take on the A’s at Sutter Health Park before finishing the week with a nice matchup against the Royals. He has pitched well enough this season that you can take a shot at streaming him if you’re looking to gain ground in wins and strikeouts, just understand that his first start could wind up being a disaster if the ball is flying in West Sacramento.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Michael Lorenzen, Rockies, RHP (at Pirates, vs. Diamondbacks)

The “Never Rockies” mantra was seemingly built for fringe options like Lorenzen. There’s just no reason to go here in home or split weeks. Could he sneak past the Pirates with a decent outing, sure, but you can’t like his chances of silencing the Diamondbacks at Coors Field on Sunday. There isn’t enough upside in that veteran right arm to justify the ratio risk that you would be taking on by using him for these two starts. Just say no, there are better options available.

Matt Waldron, Padres, RHP (at Brewers, vs. Mariners)

While he was terrific his last time out, Waldron holds an unappealing 7.71 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 18 2/3 innings in his first four outings for the Padres this season and is far too inconsistent to trust for fantasy purposes. Maybe in the deepest of leagues if you’re desperate for volume and need to chase strikeouts, otherwise he’s a clear player to avoid this week.

