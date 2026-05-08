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Jennings signing a 'good fit' with Vikings

May 8, 2026 12:42 PM
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Minnesota Vikings signing free agent wide receiver Jauan Jennings and how he fits into the offense with Kyler Murray, Justin Jefferson and others.

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