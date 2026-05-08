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NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
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How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

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Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
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With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Watch Now

Where does Rodgers rank among current QBs?

May 8, 2026 08:13 AM
Michael Holley and Mike Florio discuss Aaron Rodgers’ ability in 2026 and question where he ranks among the current crop of NFL quarterbacks.

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