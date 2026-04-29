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Watch Now

Vrabel situation continues to be a distraction

April 29, 2026 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to comments from Hunter Henry and Robert Spillane regarding Mike Vrabel, analyzing why the distraction is still surrounding the Patriots.

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