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Vrabel situation continues to be a distraction
April 29, 2026 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to comments from Hunter Henry and Robert Spillane regarding Mike Vrabel, analyzing why the distraction is still surrounding the Patriots.
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