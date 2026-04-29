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WSX 2026 595 Racing Greg Aranda.jpg
The World Supercross Championship announces its first Brazilian team, 595 Racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
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Goaltender Scott Wedgewood rises from career backup to the Avalanche’s playoff rock
Garrett Crochet
Red Sox put Garrett Crochet on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation and recall Nate Eaton

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Breer: Russini situation will follow Vrabel
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How does Crochet on IL impact Red Sox?
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Reds’ De La Cruz ‘contributing across the board’

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Pavia went undrafted for projection, not antics

April 29, 2026 01:38 PM
There are a lot of takes out there about Diego Pavia signing with the Ravens after going undrafted. Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss why no team selected the Vanderbilt QB.

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