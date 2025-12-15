Finalists Selected for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award. The Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills and acknowledges his role as a positive influence on young student athletes on and off the field.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Todd Dodge, Jason Negro, and Robert Steeples.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Bryant Appling

Buford High School

Buford

GA

Brice Brown

Edna Karr High School

New Orleans LA

Darryl Brown

Grimsley High School

Greensboro

NC

Joey King

Carrollton High School

Carrollton

GA

Jordan Lynch

Mount Carmel High School

Chicago

IL



Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

