Finalists Selected for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award

Published December 15, 2025 02:59 PM
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_01_COY.jpg

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award. The Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills and acknowledges his role as a positive influence on young student athletes on and off the field.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Todd Dodge, Jason Negro, and Robert Steeples.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Bryant Appling
Buford High School
Buford
GA
Brice Brown
Edna Karr High School
New OrleansLA
Darryl Brown
Grimsley High School
Greensboro
NC
Joey King
Carrollton High School
Carrollton
GA
Jordan Lynch
Mount Carmel High School
Chicago
IL

Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).