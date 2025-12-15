Finalists Selected for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award
The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award. The Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills and acknowledges his role as a positive influence on young student athletes on and off the field.
The Navy All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year will be named during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 9th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Todd Dodge, Jason Negro, and Robert Steeples.
This year’s finalists are:
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Bryant Appling
|Buford High School
|Buford
|GA
|Brice Brown
|Edna Karr High School
|New Orleans
|LA
|Darryl Brown
|Grimsley High School
|Greensboro
|NC
|Joey King
|Carrollton High School
|Carrollton
|GA
|Jordan Lynch
|Mount Carmel High School
|Chicago
|IL
Live coverage of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
