MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connor Bedard
Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with an upper-body injury
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16: Adonai Mitchell and Troy Franklin rebound
NCAA Football: Big Ten Championship-Indiana vs Ohio State
Big Ten puts 10 on AP All-America first team, led by 4 from Ohio State and Hoosier star Mendoza

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_nba_enjoy_cupfinal_251215.jpg
Wembanyama vs. Brunson will dominate NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_enjoy_askkb_251215.jpg
Jazz’s rebuild taking ‘longer than anticipated’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Arizona, Michigan stay 1-2 in AP Top 25 men’s poll; No. 15 Nebraska hits highest mark since 1991

  
Published December 15, 2025 01:19 PM

No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Michigan remained locked in place atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday while No. 15 Nebraska jumped to its highest Top 25 ranking in nearly 35 years.

The Wildcats had 42 of 61 first-place votes to hold the top spot while the Wolverines received 15 to keep the teams at 1-2 for a second consecutive week.

The top 10 was largely unchanged, with No. 7 Gonzaga and No. 8 Houston swapping spots from last week the only new wrinkle. No. 3 Duke (three) and No. 4 Iowa State (one) were the only other teams to earn first-place votes.

UConn and Purdue were next after the Cyclones, and Michigan State and BYU rounded out the top 10.

The Cornhuskers (11-0) had the week’s biggest jump of eight spots after Saturday’s win at then-No. 13 Illinois on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. That marked the highest ranking for the program since it was No. 11 in March 1991 for the final poll of that season.

The now-No. 18 Illini and 23rd-ranked Florida had the week’s biggest slides, with each falling five spots.

Georgia was the lone new addition to the poll, moving in at No. 25 to replace UCLA.
