Arizona, Michigan stay 1-2 in AP Top 25 men’s poll; No. 15 Nebraska hits highest mark since 1991

No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Michigan remained locked in place atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday while No. 15 Nebraska jumped to its highest Top 25 ranking in nearly 35 years.

The Wildcats had 42 of 61 first-place votes to hold the top spot while the Wolverines received 15 to keep the teams at 1-2 for a second consecutive week.

The top 10 was largely unchanged, with No. 7 Gonzaga and No. 8 Houston swapping spots from last week the only new wrinkle. No. 3 Duke (three) and No. 4 Iowa State (one) were the only other teams to earn first-place votes.

UConn and Purdue were next after the Cyclones, and Michigan State and BYU rounded out the top 10.

The Cornhuskers (11-0) had the week’s biggest jump of eight spots after Saturday’s win at then-No. 13 Illinois on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. That marked the highest ranking for the program since it was No. 11 in March 1991 for the final poll of that season.

The now-No. 18 Illini and 23rd-ranked Florida had the week’s biggest slides, with each falling five spots.

Georgia was the lone new addition to the poll, moving in at No. 25 to replace UCLA.