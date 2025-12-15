Bet on Bears with injuries weakening Packers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Undefeated UConn keeps top spot in AP Top 25 women’s poll; Texas, South Carolina, UCLA next
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scottie Scheffler wins fourth straight PGA Tour player of the year award
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Dolphins at Steelers MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
Lean on Rockets to cover vs. Nuggets
How Bills ‘owned the second half’ vs. Patriots
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Undefeated UConn keeps top spot in AP Top 25 women’s poll; Texas, South Carolina, UCLA next
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scottie Scheffler wins fourth straight PGA Tour player of the year award
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Dolphins at Steelers MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
Lean on Rockets to cover vs. Nuggets
How Bills ‘owned the second half’ vs. Patriots
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bet on Bears with injuries weakening Packers
December 15, 2025 11:40 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss Week 16's NFC North battle between the Bears and Packers and why Green Bay's recent injury troubles could spell doom versus Chicago.
Related Videos
11:57
How Bills ‘owned the second half’ vs. Patriots
01:42
Bears can ‘make some moves’ in NFC North race
01:33
Take Rams over Seahawks on Thursday Night Football
09:41
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
02:25
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
05:06
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys
09:32
Colts, Rivers’ play vs Seattle was ‘impressive’
04:00
Jackson played ‘quality football’ in Ravens’ win
04:22
Chargers look ‘relentless’ heading into postseason
10:24
Rams ‘caught fire’ vs Lions, secure playoff spot
04:15
What is Reid’s future with the Kansas City Chiefs?
05:47
Analyzing catch rule’s impact on Bills vs. Pats
05:21
Chiefs out of playoffs, Mahomes out with ACL tear
05:11
Chiefs will have ‘tough’ roster conversations
06:03
Impact of Broncos’ ownership on team’s potential
07:27
Unpacking Payton’s comments on Nix’s performance
04:54
Stafford, Allen lead MVP odds ahead of playoffs
05:53
Impact of Parsons’ injury on Packers’ performance
04:36
Broncos get ‘marquee’ win vs Packers
03:19
Chiefs’ disastrous season gets even worse
06:26
Smith: Playing in Flores’ defense is ‘so much fun’
02:36
Analyzing Cowboys’ struggles in 2025
02:03
McCarthy getting ‘more comfortable’ in eighth game
49
Highlights: Vikings power past Cowboys
06:03
Mahomes’ ACL tear exposes holes in Chiefs’ roster
05:31
Speed Round: NFL Week 15 ‘Who’s the hero?’
03:22
Are the Rams the best team in the NFL?
03:30
Patriots failed ‘big test’ at home vs. Bills
40
How will NE respond vs. BAL on SNF in Week 16?
01:46
Evaluating Packers’ outlook without Parsons
Latest Clips
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
01:43
Lean on Rockets to cover vs. Nuggets
01:54
Expect ‘close contest’ between Pistons and Celtics
04:00
Di Gregorio, Hollander nab silver in men’s doubles
04:18
Britcher slides to singles luge gold in Park City
01:56
HLs: Curry explodes for 48 points in loss
01:45
Highlights: Williamson returns, Pels beat Bulls
44
McCarthy griddys into the end zone vs. Cowboys
01:15
Nailor makes impressive contested catch vs. DAL
01:49
HLs: Johnson notches 4th straight triple-double
44
Cowboys pull off crafty fake field goal
01:01
Williams comes up with wild interception vs. MIN
43
Kornacki analyzes Lions’ playoff chances
52
Mahomes suffers torn ACL
21
Source: Packers believe Parsons has torn ACL
01:05
Kornacki breaks down AFC South playoff picture
01:38
Should Cowboys re-sign Pickens?
49
Who should be Giants’ next head coach?
52
Mahomes suffers injury as Chiefs miss playoffs
01:59
HLs: Miller’s Hornets stay hot, outlast Cavs in OT
01:59
Highlights: Bagley III wills Wizards to a road win
02:15
O’Connell on Jefferson’s impact, McCarthy’s growth
58
Allen: BUF ‘understood what was at stake’ vs. NE
05:30
Highlights: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 4
03:41
Wu sinks PGA Tour card-winning putt at Q-School
06:56
HLs: Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round
03:37
Dawkins: Bills ‘wanted it more’ vs. Patriots
59
Reid: ‘We came up short on both sides of the ball’
51
Sirianni on how Eagles blocked ‘outside noise’
02:54
Rozo’s ‘commitment to process’ nets 2026 Tour card
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue