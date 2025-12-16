 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers

December 16, 2025 01:13 PM
The Happy Hour crew spotlight NFC North WRs Jayden Reed and Luther Burden III, who are both taking on bigger roles amid position group injuries, as the top waiver wire WRs in Week 16.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251216.jpg
08:37
Warren not start-worthy for fantasy playoffs
nbc_ffhh_ww_te_251216.jpg
02:50
Why Schultz, Parkinson are must-grab waiver TEs
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251216.jpg
01:40
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
nbc_ffhh_ww_rb_251216.jpg
16:31
Corum, Cards’ duo atop Week 16 RB waiver targets
nbc_ffhh_ww_qb_251216.jpg
12:12
Stroud facing good schedule for fantasy playoffs
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
nbc_pft_nyjwilksfired_251216.jpg
02:36
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks
nbc_pft_nerebound_251216.jpg
10:20
How will Patriots rebound from loss to Bills?
nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_teammates_251216.jpg
04:23
Rodgers praises ‘castoffs’ in win vs. Dolphins
nbc_pft_kcreidonmahomes_251216.jpg
10:36
How can Mahomes and KC get back to Super Bowl?
nbc_pft_mahomesupdate_251216.jpg
04:39
Mahomes undergoes surgery to repair ACL
nbc_pft_pitmiareax_251216.jpg
05:19
Dolphins flounder in loss to Steelers
nbc_pft_tagovailoaconvo_251216.jpg
12:35
Analyzing Tua’s struggles in moments of adversity
nbc_pft_miafuture_251216.jpg
16:49
Dolphins must make some ‘tough decisions’
purdykittlesf.jpg
08:53
Purdy, Kittle thrive, Jeanty struggles in Week 15
nbc_ffhh_mahomes_251215.jpg
05:49
Mahomes tearing ACL in loss is ‘just brutal’
nbc_ffhh_amonrastbrown_251215.jpg
07:55
Adams gets hurt, St. Brown goes off in thriller
nbc_ffhh_treymcbride_251215.jpg
07:16
Brissett, Wilson, McBride play well for Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_treveyonhenderson_251215.jpg
05:52
Is Henderson a top running back in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_bonix_251215.jpg
02:21
Nix has ‘great game’ in comeback win over Packers
nbc_ffhh_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
08:00
Lawrence carves up Jets in big fantasy performance
nbc_ffhh_dkbets_251215.jpg
02:34
Bet on Achane to have huge game against Steelers
nbc_csu_billspats_251215.jpg
11:57
How Bills ‘owned the second half’ vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_dknfcnorthodds_251215.jpg
01:42
Bears can ‘make some moves’ in NFC North race
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_251215.jpg
22:35
Give me the headlines: ‘Cry Me a Rivers’
nbc_bte_bearspackers_251215.jpg
01:56
Bet on Bears with injuries weakening Packers
nbc_bte_ramsseahawks_251215.jpg
01:33
Take Rams over Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251216.jpg
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_mavsjazzv2_251216.jpg
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
nbc_nba_rocketsnuggets_251216.jpg
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
nbc_nba_playerlongevityv2_251216.jpg
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
nbc_nba_mannixpreview_251216.jpg
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
01:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
01:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251216.jpg
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_nba_allstarbubble_251215.jpg
04:03
NBA All-Star bubble: Duren, Murray, Barnes
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251215.jpg
03:19
Will Spurs or Knicks be crowned NBA Cup champs?
nbc_nba_houden_2minhl_251215(2).jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets outlast Rockets in OT thriller
nbc_nba_houden_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:00
Nuggets earn ‘exhilarating’ win over Rockets in OT
nbc_nba_murrayintv_251215.jpg
03:42
‘No wavering’ for Murray, Nuggets after win vs HOU
nbc_nba_houdenanalysis_251215.jpg
02:22
Star power takes over in Rockets-Nuggets thriller
nbc_nba_jokicintv_251215.jpg
01:21
Jokic: Nuggets need to build on win over Rockets