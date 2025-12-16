Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
December 16, 2025 01:08 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers share their favorite lines early in NFL Week 16, including a pair of overs in what should be high-scoring matchups.
Related Videos
08:37
Warren not start-worthy for fantasy playoffs
02:50
Why Schultz, Parkinson are must-grab waiver TEs
05:12
Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers
16:31
Corum, Cards’ duo atop Week 16 RB waiver targets
12:12
Stroud facing good schedule for fantasy playoffs
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
02:36
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks
10:20
How will Patriots rebound from loss to Bills?
04:23
Rodgers praises ‘castoffs’ in win vs. Dolphins
10:36
How can Mahomes and KC get back to Super Bowl?
04:39
Mahomes undergoes surgery to repair ACL
05:19
Dolphins flounder in loss to Steelers
12:35
Analyzing Tua’s struggles in moments of adversity
16:49
Dolphins must make some ‘tough decisions’
08:53
Purdy, Kittle thrive, Jeanty struggles in Week 15
05:49
Mahomes tearing ACL in loss is ‘just brutal’
07:55
Adams gets hurt, St. Brown goes off in thriller
07:16
Brissett, Wilson, McBride play well for Cardinals
05:52
Is Henderson a top running back in fantasy?
02:21
Nix has ‘great game’ in comeback win over Packers
08:00
Lawrence carves up Jets in big fantasy performance
02:34
Bet on Achane to have huge game against Steelers
11:57
How Bills ‘owned the second half’ vs. Patriots
01:42
Bears can ‘make some moves’ in NFC North race
22:35
Give me the headlines: ‘Cry Me a Rivers’
01:56
Bet on Bears with injuries weakening Packers
01:33
Take Rams over Seahawks on Thursday Night Football
Latest Clips
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
01:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
01:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
04:03
NBA All-Star bubble: Duren, Murray, Barnes
03:19
Will Spurs or Knicks be crowned NBA Cup champs?
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets outlast Rockets in OT thriller
01:00
Nuggets earn ‘exhilarating’ win over Rockets in OT
03:42
‘No wavering’ for Murray, Nuggets after win vs HOU
02:22
Star power takes over in Rockets-Nuggets thriller
01:21
Jokic: Nuggets need to build on win over Rockets
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue