 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
No. 5 LSU women rout UT-Arlington 110-45 to improve to 13-0
NCAA Basketball: IUPU - Ft. Wayne at Notre Dame
Corey Hadnot II scores 29 as Purdue Fort Wayne stuns Notre Dame 72-69
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks
49ers vs. Colts MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_chiatlhl_251221.jpg
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory
nbc_nfl_lacvsdal_herbertpresser_251221.jpg
Herbert reflects on LAC’s offensive versatility
nbc_nfl_bufvscle_allenpresser_251221.jpg
Allen: BUF defense ‘showed how good they are’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
No. 5 LSU women rout UT-Arlington 110-45 to improve to 13-0
NCAA Basketball: IUPU - Ft. Wayne at Notre Dame
Corey Hadnot II scores 29 as Purdue Fort Wayne stuns Notre Dame 72-69
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks
49ers vs. Colts MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_chiatlhl_251221.jpg
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory
nbc_nfl_lacvsdal_herbertpresser_251221.jpg
Herbert reflects on LAC’s offensive versatility
nbc_nfl_bufvscle_allenpresser_251221.jpg
Allen: BUF defense ‘showed how good they are’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round

December 21, 2025 04:33 PM
Watch highlights of the 2025 PNC Championship's Final Round from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Up Next
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
2:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_leetrevinointv_251221.jpg
3:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
Now Playing
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
5:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_teamkuchar_251220.jpg
2:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pncstrickerskenesv4_251220.jpg
1:16
The Boring game with Stricker and Skenes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clantonV2_251220.jpg
9:11
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
Now Playing
nbc_golf_drivingcompetitionv2_251217.jpg
10:31
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
Now Playing
nbc_golf_medalceremony_251217.jpg
1:41
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
Now Playing
nbc_golf_captainchallenge_251217.jpg
14:29
HLs: Golf Channel Games, Captain’s Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_14clubs_251217.jpg
8:01
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, 14 Clubs
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_teamrelay1_251217.jpg
16:29
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Team Relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251217.jpg
08:50
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Short Game
nbc_golf_teamrelaywagner_251217.jpg
02:27
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
nbc_golf_wagner14clubs_251217.jpg
02:10
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
nbc_golf_recordvod_251212.jpg
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
nbc_golf_relay_251211.jpg
51
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251211.jpg
01:59
Golf Channel Games: Short game
caltonthumb.jpg
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_golf_scheffler_251209.jpg
40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
nbc_golf_haotong_251209.jpg
34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
nbc_golf_lowry_251209.jpg
44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_burns_251209.jpg
37
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251209.jpg
41
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
nbc_golf_donald_251209.jpg
39
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Donald
nbc_golf_bradley_251209.jpg
38
Optum Golf Channel Games: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_penske16x9V2_251208.jpg
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
nbc_golf_herofinalrd_251207.jpg
15:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
challenge_4.jpg
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
challenge_1.jpg
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
challenge_5.jpg
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
07:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
06:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_chiatlhl_251221.jpg
01:55
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory
nbc_nfl_lacvsdal_herbertpresser_251221.jpg
32
Herbert reflects on LAC’s offensive versatility
nbc_nfl_bufvscle_allenpresser_251221.jpg
29
Allen: BUF defense ‘showed how good they are’
nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
03:15
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
nbc_nfl_caryoungpress_251221.jpg
36
Young: Panthers have ‘no quit’
nbc_pl_2robpreview_251221.jpg
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_251221.jpg
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
nbc_pl_2robearle_251221.jpg
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
nbc_cbb_winitall_251221.jpg
04:19
How many teams can win March Madness?
nbc_pl_update_251221.jpg
10:06
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251221.jpg
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodgersintv_251221.jpg
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlmu_251221.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 17
nbc_pl_avlmupostgame_251221.jpg
04:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251221.jpg
01:38
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251221.jpg
01:10
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251221.jpg
01:51
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
nbc_golf_dpwt_251221.jpg
09:41
Schaper chips in for eagle to win Mauritius Open
nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
oly_aswsg_valdisere_vonnthird.jpg
53
Vonn speeds to 3rd in super-G at Val D’lse WC
nbc_nba_lalvslac_kawhihl_251220.jpg
01:55
HLs: Leonard’s 32 lifts Clippers past Lakers
nbc_cbb_othergamehlsv2_251220.jpg
03:00
Kentucky, Michigan State fight off adversity
nbc_nba_orlvsutah_banehl_251220.jpg
01:51
HLs: Bane’s heroics lifts Magic to overtime win
nbc_nba_gswcurryhls_251220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Curry’s 28 lifts Warriors to victory
nbc_nba_memaldamahigh_251220.jpg
01:54
HLs: Aldama scores career-high
nbc_cbb_auburnpurdue_251220.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Purdue dominates Auburn
nbc_cbb_postgamegregintr_251220.jpg
04:22
How McDermott, Creighton have turned it on
nbc_cbb_marquettecreightonhls_251220.jpg
05:30
Highlights: Creighton pounds Marquette