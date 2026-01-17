HLs: Huff's season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Darryn Peterson scores 26 and Flory Bidunga adds a double-double as Kansas tops Baylor 80-62
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Vaaks has 24 as Providence downs Creighton 93-88
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Explaining why the WNBA and the WNBPA remain at odds in CBA talks
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
Top Clips
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
Marchand dominates 400 IM final in Austin
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Darryn Peterson scores 26 and Flory Bidunga adds a double-double as Kansas tops Baylor 80-62
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Vaaks has 24 as Providence downs Creighton 93-88
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Explaining why the WNBA and the WNBPA remain at odds in CBA talks
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
Top Clips
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
Marchand dominates 400 IM final in Austin
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Close
Watch Now
HLs: Huff's season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans
January 16, 2026 09:33 PM
Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff dropped a season-high 29 points to lead the home team to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night.
Related Videos
01:56
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC
02:09
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
01:33
Will Black remain ‘excellent’ amid ORL injuries?
01:31
LeBron getting back to ‘incredible’ production
01:47
Can Sabonis live up to ADP with return from injury
04:54
How will Sengun match up against Gobert?
09:50
Who says no?: Zion to the Bulls and more trades
02:17
How Knicks’ poor form shakes up futures bets
01:55
HLs: Simons, Celtics come back to take down Heat
06:48
Explaining the legacies of Carter and McGrady
05:14
When will Grizzlies end ‘toxic’ saga with Morant?
33
Black throws down insane dunk over four defenders
01:34
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
09:46
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
04:57
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep
02:17
Monk has been bringing energy for Kings
05:06
Should Cavaliers make a move at trade deadline?
07:29
For GSW, the ‘well has been poisoned’ with Kuminga
02:42
Thunder giving SGA ‘absurd’ usage in the clutch
01:36
Mavs’ Marshall is one to watch with Davis out
01:36
Love emerges as ‘consistent’ bench piece for POR
01:36
Fantasy implications of Wagner’s return to Magic
09:49
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram
Latest Clips
09:50
Marchand dominates 400 IM final in Austin
09:27
McIntosh cruises to 400m IM victory in Austin
06:00
Weinstein emerges victorious in close 200m free
05:36
Erisman stuns stacked 200m free field with win
04:20
Mathias earns second Austin win with 50m breast
04:03
Smith fends off Elendt in 50m breastroke final
12:18
Wiffen secures 800m freestyle victory in Austin
11:35
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
05:35
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
20:14
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League
05:50
Anthony wins Freestyle Skiing WC moguls in N.H.
04:26
Heise: PWHL is ‘toughest, most exciting league’
02:26
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
20:13
Sexton, Prado headline chaos of Anaheim 1
02:11
What to expect from Suarez with reported BOS move
02:28
Does Tucker fill ‘gaping hole’ for LAD outfield?
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
02:05
Stafford, Allen among Super Bowl MVP favorites
01:59
LAR, Walker top bets in Divisional Round games
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
07:15
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
07:18
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
09:00
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?
13:31
How will Darnold perform with questionable injury?
04:31
Is this ‘the worst time’ for Ravens HC search?
10:15
Could Jackson end up with the Raiders?
07:48
Unpacking ‘rivalry’ between Johnson and LaFleur
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue