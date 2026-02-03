 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goodell18_260203.jpg
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
matt_simms_crashes_mpx.jpg
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
new_thumb_for_mpx.jpg
Matt Simms revisits Falcons blowing 28-3 lead

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goodell18_260203.jpg
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
matt_simms_crashes_mpx.jpg
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
new_thumb_for_mpx.jpg
Matt Simms revisits Falcons blowing 28-3 lead

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants

February 3, 2026 01:03 PM
Matt Simms makes an impromptu appearance on PFT Live, surprising his brother Chris to discuss Matt Nagy reportedly becoming the Giants’ offensive coordinator, Pro Bowl and more.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_goodell18_260203.jpg
07:05
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
new_thumb_for_mpx.jpg
10:46
Matt Simms revisits Falcons blowing 28-3 lead
nbc_pft_kraftsnub_260203.jpg
10:02
Report: Kraft not voted into Hall of Fame
L._Williams_for_MPX.jpg
13:06
Williams unpacks Seahawks’ ‘Dark Side’ defense
schneid_mpx.jpg
16:44
How Schneider constructed Seahawks’ SB LX roster
nbc_fnia_cooper_kupp_260203.jpg
20:57
Kupp’s veteran leadership crucial to SEA’s SB run
KingSBFeatureMPX.jpg
07:04
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_ffhh_rushyrdleader_260202.jpg
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
USATSI_27547037.jpg
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
nbc_ffhh_joebrady_260202.jpg
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
nbc_ffhh_topfreeagent_260202.jpg
11:16
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
nbc_ffhh_arzlefleur_260202.jpg
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_farbs_260202.jpg
09:14
Futures of Hall, Walker will be interesting
nbc_ffhh_monkenconvo_260202.jpg
04:41
What does Monken hire mean for Browns in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_kubiakconvo_260202.jpg
03:28
Kubiak ‘has proven himself’ as Seahawks’ OC
nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
05:25
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
07:55
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
03:54
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX
nbc_pft_tomcurran_260202.jpg
22:10
Curran: McDaniels is the best OC in NFL history
nbc_pft_blackheadcoaches_260202.jpg
07:16
Florio: Lack of black HCs ‘a historical problem’
nbc_pft_mikelafleur_260202.jpg
02:49
LaFleur hire is ‘exciting’ for the Cardinals
nbc_pft_klintkubiak_260202.jpg
08:09
Raiders hire a ‘proven commodity’ in Kubiak
nbc_pft_seahawksselling_260202.jpg
08:08
Report: Seahawks to go up for sale after SB LX
nbc_pft_vrabelseahawks_260202.jpg
07:36
Breaking down key storylines of Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_seahawksconvo_260202.jpg
03:52
Are Seahawks getting credit for Super Bowl run?
nbc_pft_sbpath_260202.jpg
07:16
Analyzing ‘incredible’ runs from NE and SEA
GettyImages-464544202.jpg
03:33
Revisiting drama of Super Bowl XLIX
nbc_roto_sbanytimetd_260202.jpg
01:52
Assessing Super Bowl LX anytime TD scorers market

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_stafford_260203.jpg
01:18
No need for surgery ‘good news’ for Stafford
nbc_roto_mattnagy_260203.jpg
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260203.jpg
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
nbc_roto_jerome_260203.jpg
01:34
Ty Jerome showing promise in return from injury
nbc_roto_durant_260203.jpg
01:16
Durant (ankle) not expected to be out ‘long term’
GettyImages-2258597417.jpg
01:37
Potential Harden landing spots ahead of deadline
nbc_nba_mannixharden_260203.jpg
04:10
Mannix: Harden-Garland trade in ‘advanced’ talks
oly26_asw_hlf_7031_vonnpresserbite_260203.jpg
01:20
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
07:15
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankings_260202(2).jpg
06:15
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
nbc_nba_hardenpostgame_260202.jpg
03:58
Analyzing timing of reported Harden trade buzz
nbc_nba_maxeypostgameintv_260202.jpg
03:05
Maxey unpacks what’s been going right for Sixers
nbc_nba_philac_260202_copy.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Sixers command win against Clippers
nbc_nba_enjoy_cavskingstrade_260202(2).jpg
06:13
Who won the Cavs-Kings trade?
nbc_nba_garlandharden_260202.jpg
02:40
LAC, CLE reportedly working on Harden-Garland swap
nbc_nba_minnmem_260202.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
Screenshot_2026-02-02_223707_copy.jpg
01:04
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
nbc_smx_cooperwebb_260202(2).jpg
07:24
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
nbc_smx_rob2superbowls_260202.jpg
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
nbc_nba_liffmannline_260202.jpg
07:36
‘Things aren’t moving’ with Giannis trade talks
nbc_nba_pgconvo_260202.jpg
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
nbc_nba_wingstop_260202.jpg
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
nbc_wnba_phillyunrivaled_260102.jpg
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
nbc_pl_sunbur_260202.jpg
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_sungoal1v2_260202.jpg
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260202.jpg
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260202.jpg
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley