What to watch on Day -2 of 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
Published February 3, 2026 03:03 PM
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
Lindsey Vonn confirms that she will attempt to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics despite tearing her ACL last week at a World Cup downhill event.
The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics are finally here with competition beginning on Wednesday, February 4th and the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6th.
Here are the top streams for Day -2 (Wednesday, February 4th) of the 2026 Winter Olympics.
5:30a-7:30a ET Men’s Downhill Training
1:05p-3:05p ET Multiview Curling mixed doubles round-robin matches
