NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans
Jazz reportedly acquire Jaren Jackson Jr.: Roster fallout and fantasy impact
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round
Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn

nbc_ffhh_matt_nagy_260203.jpg
Will Nagy help or hurt Dart in 2026?
surtainthumb_020326.jpg
Surtain II: 'Future is bright' for the Broncos
blackcoachesthumb_020326.jpg
No black coaches hired in recent cycle

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What to watch on Day -2 of 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

  
Published February 3, 2026 03:03 PM
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
February 3, 2026 10:35 AM
Lindsey Vonn confirms that she will attempt to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics despite tearing her ACL last week at a World Cup downhill event.

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics are finally here with competition beginning on Wednesday, February 4th and the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6th.

Here are the top streams for Day -2 (Wednesday, February 4th) of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

5:30a-7:30a ET Men’s Downhill Training

1:05p-3:05p ET Multiview Curling mixed doubles round-robin matches

For more Milan Cortina Olympics coverage, head to the Olympics hub on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.