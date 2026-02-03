What to watch on Day -2 of 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics are finally here with competition beginning on Wednesday, February 4th and the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6th.

Here are the top streams for Day -2 (Wednesday, February 4th) of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

5:30a-7:30a ET Men’s Downhill Training

1:05p-3:05p ET Multiview Curling mixed doubles round-robin matches

