Trey McKenney scores 17 points as No. 2 Michigan pounds La Salle 102-50

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Freshman Trey McKenney led a balanced attack with 17 points and No. 2 Michigan overwhelmed La Salle 102-50 on Sunday.

The Wolverines also had four other players in double figures as they reached the 100-point mark for the sixth time this season and the fifth time in the last six games.

Aday Mara had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Elliot Cadeau also scored 14 points. L.J. Cason contributed 13 points and Morez Johnson Jr. chipped in 10 as a dozen Wolverines scored.

Yaxel Lendeborg added eight points with six rebounds and a team-high five assists for the Wolverines (11-0), who are off to their best start since the 2020-21 season.

Jaeden Marshall led the Explorers (4-9) with 15 points. Josiah Harris added eight points for La Salle, which shot 28% from the field.

Cadeau had 13 points as the Wolverines led 54-33 at halftime.

La Salle took its last lead at 10-9 on an Edwin Daniel layup. Michigan then took command with a 22-2 run fueled by its defense. All but five of those points came off Explorers turnovers. McKenney had a pair of 3-pointers during that span and Lendeborg capped it with a layup after a Johnson Jr. steal and assist.

Michigan maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way as La Salle never crept closer than 12 points.

There has been just one previous meeting between Michigan and La Salle, which occurred at the 1975 Las Vegas Holiday Classic. The Wolverines secured an 86-71 victory.

Up next

La Salle: Hosts George Mason on Wednesday, Dec. 31

Michigan: Hosts McNeese State on Monday, Dec. 29.