Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jack Hughes is returning for the Devils just over five weeks since finger surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
PNC Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout for each team
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jack Hughes is returning for the Devils just over five weeks since finger surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
PNC Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout for each team
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
December 21, 2025 01:38 PM
Jon Champion, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock react to Aston Villa's impressive 2-1 over Manchester United at Villa Park in Matchweek 17.
Related Videos
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
10:36
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
02:04
Howe: NEW were denied ‘clear penalty’ v. CHE
01:52
Maresca ‘deserves’ credit for CHE draw v. NEW
03:56
Maresca has ‘to be careful’ with cryptic words
01:38
African PL stars honor heritage as AFCON begins
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
07:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
03:46
Man United ‘are not winning games in the details’
03:31
Howard: Amorim ‘has to change’ tactically
14:35
Dissecting Maresca’s ‘cryptic’ messaging
03:51
What’s at stake for Frank, Spurs v. Liverpool?
01:01
Are teams ‘sleeping’ on Fulham’s Wilson?
03:33
Sunderland fans ‘played their part’ in derby
04:47
Lowe Down: Will Rogers start for England?
Latest Clips
01:38
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
01:10
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
01:51
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
09:41
Schaper chips in for eagle to win Mauritius Open
53
Vonn speeds to 3rd in super-G at Val D’lse WC
01:55
HLs: Leonard’s 32 lifts Clippers past Lakers
03:00
Kentucky, Michigan State fight off adversity
02:00
HLs: Curry’s 28 lifts Warriors to victory
01:51
HLs: Bane’s heroics lifts Magic to overtime win
01:54
HLs: Aldama scores career-high
01:15
Highlights: Purdue dominates Auburn
04:22
How McDermott, Creighton have turned it on
05:30
Highlights: Creighton pounds Marquette
01:58
HLs: Williamson’s 29 points lifts Pelicans to win
10
HLs: Pritchard scores 33 in Celtics win
02:00
HLs: Maxey erupts for 38 in Sixers win
01:57
HLs: Sheppard lifts Rockets past Denver
05:34
Smith feels Painter’s trust in big games
05:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
06:06
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
04:36
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
10:12
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17
02:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
01:11
Devenny converts penalty to put CP on the board
56
Stach’s free kick gives Leeds’ fourth v. Palace
11:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Arsenal MWK 17
01:21
Ampadu pounces on loose ball for Leeds’ third goal
04:59
Highlights: Liberty outlasts Dayton
06:54
Ferreira storms to dominant men’s halfpipe win
58
Calvert-Lewin tucks away LEE first goal against CP
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue