 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Castle 'on his groove' ahead of NBA Cup Final

December 16, 2025 01:39 PM
Kenny Beecham and the Numbers on the Board crew reveal their DraftKings pick 6 set for the NBA Cup Final between the Spurs and Knicks.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_mavsjazzv2_251216.jpg
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
nbc_nba_rocketsnuggets_251216.jpg
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
nbc_nba_playerlongevityv2_251216.jpg
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
nbc_nba_mannixpreview_251216.jpg
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251216.jpg
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
nbc_nba_allstarbubble_251215.jpg
04:03
NBA All-Star bubble: Duren, Murray, Barnes
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251215.jpg
03:19
Will Spurs or Knicks be crowned NBA Cup champs?
nbc_nba_houden_2minhl_251215(2).jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets outlast Rockets in OT thriller
nbc_nba_houden_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:00
Nuggets earn ‘exhilarating’ win over Rockets in OT
nbc_nba_murrayintv_251215.jpg
03:42
‘No wavering’ for Murray, Nuggets after win vs HOU
nbc_nba_houdenanalysis_251215.jpg
02:22
Star power takes over in Rockets-Nuggets thriller
nbc_nba_jokicintv_251215.jpg
01:21
Jokic: Nuggets need to build on win over Rockets
nbc_nba_dallasutah_flaggcomp_251215(1).jpg
01:58
HLs: Flagg’s historic night not enough vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_detboston_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:46
Pistons show ‘resolve’ in physical win vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_detbos_2minhl_251215_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Pistons take down Celtics in gritty battle
nbc_nba_detbos_cadeintv_251215.jpg
01:18
Cunningham relishes in Pistons’ win over Celtics
nbc_nba_hummelreport_251215.jpg
02:48
Walsh has tools to be ‘elite’ Three ‘n D player
nba_nba_austinreport_251215.jpg
02:12
Pistons have ‘full confidence’ commanding East
nbc_nba_rocketsdenver_251215.jpg
03:31
Durant bringing a ‘different dynamic’ to Rockets
nbc_nba_wingstop_251215.jpg
02:37
Around the NBA: LeBron’s poster, Steph’s heave
wemby_okc.jpg
03:37
Spurs delivered ‘statement moment’ defeating OKC
nbc_nba_ogcupprvw_251215.jpg
11:32
Spurs, Wemby show competitive spirit against OKC
nbc_nba_ogtradeneeds_251215.jpg
10:57
Morant, Williamson will benefit if they are traded
nbc_nba_ogbronvbrooks_251215.jpg
05:05
Rivers: LeBron enjoys ‘banter’ like with Brooks
nbc_roto_victorwemby_251215.jpg
01:33
Wembanyama returns with a bang against OKC
nbc_roto_evanmobley_251215.jpg
01:40
Cavs lose Mobley for 2-4 weeks due to calf strain
nbc_roto_kristapsporzingis_251215.jpg
01:35
What Porzingis’ absence means for Hawks

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251216.jpg
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251216.jpg
08:37
Warren not start-worthy for fantasy playoffs
nbc_ffhh_ww_te_251216.jpg
02:50
Why Schultz, Parkinson are must-grab waiver TEs
nbc_ffhh_ww_wr_251216.jpg
05:12
Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251216.jpg
01:40
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
nbc_ffhh_ww_rb_251216.jpg
16:31
Corum, Cards’ duo atop Week 16 RB waiver targets
nbc_ffhh_ww_qb_251216.jpg
12:12
Stroud facing good schedule for fantasy playoffs
USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
01:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
01:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
nbc_pft_nyjwilksfired_251216.jpg
02:36
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks
nbc_pft_nerebound_251216.jpg
10:20
How will Patriots rebound from loss to Bills?
nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_teammates_251216.jpg
04:23
Rodgers praises ‘castoffs’ in win vs. Dolphins
nbc_pft_kcreidonmahomes_251216.jpg
10:36
How can Mahomes and KC get back to Super Bowl?
nbc_pft_mahomesupdate_251216.jpg
04:39
Mahomes undergoes surgery to repair ACL
nbc_pft_pitmiareax_251216.jpg
05:19
Dolphins flounder in loss to Steelers