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Robertson: Ngumoha has 'a big future ahead of him'

April 11, 2026 02:42 PM
Rio Ngumoha and Andy Robertson speak to the media following Liverpool's comfortable 2-0 win against Fulham at Anfield in Matchweek 32.

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